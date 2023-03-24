MILTON -- The two-lane bowling alley is real but just for fun.

The golf is an illusion but a serious business venture for a company that got its start in 2006 thanks to its founder's obsession with Mario Kart.

Carl's Place, which started out selling movie screens for backyards and home basements, morphed into golf simulators in 2014 when it had just seven employees. It is now housed in a new 65,000-square-foot facility in an industrial park on this city's southeast side.

The $7 million building, which includes $900,000 in tax assistance from the city, is home to 60 employees and is big enough for twice as many. It holds the company's headquarters and a production space where thick polyester screens that can withstand the impact of a golf ball hit at close range are cut to size from rolls and then finished with borders and seams by teams of sewers.

There's a second-floor area to develop new products, and, just off the cafeteria, where complimentary lunch is served each day, sits a showroom filled with the bowling alley and bays of golf simulators.

The irony is that company president and founder Carl Markestad isn't much of a golfer or bowler. But he has capitalized on a golf industry in which players are looking to play year-round, don't have the time for a half-day excursion onto a real course or simply want to practice more without heading to a driving range. The pandemic only bolstered Markestad's business, which he started because he wanted a larger screen on which to his play video games.

"I joke that my bowling score and my golf score are about the same," said Markestad, who hasn't golfed on a real course in more than five years and only occasionally throws a bowling ball. "I'm a screen fanatic. That's why I'm in this business. The golf was a new way to do screens more than it was a new way to do golf."

An evolution

Today, movie screens are barely a blip on the company's ledger sheet as nearly all of the company's sales are golf-related.

Customers can buy individual components such as enclosures, screens, hitting surfaces, tees and electronics like launch monitors and projectors. But the company also sells complete golf simulator packages that can be installed in a home basement, garage space or commercial business. About 80% of the sales at Carl's Place are to home users with the remaining sold to businesses such as bars, restaurants and dedicated indoor golf studios.

The company really started to experience growth in 2017 but when the pandemic hit, sales skyrocketed.

"Indoor golf is just a great confluence of a sport that's always been popular and it's kind of blended with a video game and it makes the game a lot more accessible to a busy person," Markestad said. "It just checks a lot of boxes for people. The technology to make it not a novelty has gotten there. And that's a big key. It works, it's useful and it's fun."

Growth industry

The golf simulator industry is projected to grow by 9.2% by 2030 to $2.9 billion, according to a study by Straits Research. And in South Korea, according to Golf Digest, there are more golf simulator studios than Starbucks shops. Simulators are also becoming more popular in the U.S. According to the National Golf Foundation, 41.1 million people played golf in 2022, but 15.5 million people played only simulated golf compared with 13.2 million who played only on a real course. There were 12.4 million people who played both, the NGF reported.

Simulators can't replicate the experience of being outside in nature, but they allow users to play when it's snowing in the north or in sweltering conditions in golf-centric states like Florida, Arizona and South Carolina. The game can be played at night and in about an hour.

There's no wandering through the rough trying to find a shanked shot and there are no bad lies, although some systems can feature alternative hitting surfaces that can somewhat replicate sand or taller grass. The simulators also create more camaraderie, as players are confined to a small space with couches and refrigerators, not spread out over a fairway.

"Indoor golf is about as fast as you can go. You hit a ball and by the time you pick up your ball and re-tee it you're ready for your next shot," Markestad said. "I think we're still at a relatively early stage of the indoor golf niche.

The big screens

Markestad, who grew up in East Troy, was in college in Madison when he became tired of playing video games on a small screen. So he and his friends hooked their games up to a big screen projector. He later tried projecting the game onto the wall of a barn but built his own screen when he quickly realized barn walls weren't quite adequate. He began selling screens part time while in college and moved to Milton in 2008 when his wife took a teaching job in Janesville.

Markestad went full time with the business in 2010 when he rented a 2,500-square-foot space in Milton. He doubled the size in 2012 by leasing a neighboring space, and then in 2015, a year after adding golf screens, he built a 12,000-square-foot facility. That building was doubled in 2020, which is when the pandemic hit and Markestad began making plans for his existing building.

"Once we added the golf thing (in 2014), it opened the flood gates," Markestad said. "It took off in the same direction it was already going, just sharper. But even if it slowed down after COVID, I didn't expect it to go backwards. The decision (to expand) made sense regardless, so I didn't really worry about it."

Golf, however, may not be the only sport for Carl's Place in the future. Other simulator possibilities include soccer, baseball, hockey and even hunting, said Lindsey Boschert, the company's vice president of sales and marketing.

"So using the same kind of equipment and technology but just expanding it to other sports," Boschert said. "I think it's something we'll see and we'll be able to reach more customers that are interested in different activities."

But for now, golf remains the primary focus. In September, the company launched a new online tool that allows customers to design and customize a golf simulator or impact screen to fit any space, rather than relying on a representative or settling for a predetermined package. The tool has four main styles: home use, luxury home use, commercial settings and those only looking for a screen.

"There's a lot of cool things you can do with this technology that will reach a pretty wide audience, which is why I think we're still at the beginning of it, really," Markestad said. "There's a lot of opportunities. We want to do a lot, but there's only so much time in the day."

Column: New year on the PGA Tour more mysterious than ever LIV GOLF TIGER WOODS THE MAJORS AZALEA THE SLAM RYDER CUP