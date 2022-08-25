Small Wisconsin candle company raises $800,000 for Ukraine relief

The hope was to sell a few hundred candles with the profits used for Ukranian war relief.

But the simple gesture ballooned and the Door County Candle Co. near Bailey's Harbor has announced it has sold thousands of candles, raised $800,000 and will continue its "Light to Unite" effort with hopes of hitting $1 million.

The milestone was celebrated Wednesday, Ukraine's Independence Day, as community members, volunteers and family members gathered at the shop to light candles and remember those lost in the war that began in February when Russia invaded the country. Since that time, thousands on both sides have died, Ukrainian cities have been destroyed and millions of Ukrainian people have been displaced.

“We stand with our fellow Ukrainians and honor their strength and resilience on this significant day, Ukraine’s Independence Day. The last six months have been heartbreaking to see the devastation occurring in Ukraine," said Christiana Gorchynsky Trapani, owner of Door County Candle Company and a second generation Ukrainian American. "We are grateful for the outpouring of support that has allowed us to donate $800,000 so far, and we will continue our efforts as Ukraine still needs our help.”

When Trapani, a Door County native who purchased the company in 2021, learned of the war she thought her company would sell a few hundred of its specially designed Ukraine candles. But in the first two weeks of the effort, she sold 20,000 to customers around the country, which is more than she sells in a typical year.

The 16 ounce Ukraine Candle, that features blue and yellow wax in a glass canister, sells for $30 with 100% of the profits going to Razom for Ukraine, a New York-based relief organization born out of the Ukrainian Revolution of Dignity in 2014. In Ukraine, Razom means "together."