Sparta meat market owner anticipates retail sales increase

SPARTA — With more people getting COVID-19 vaccinations, Foss Fine Meats co-owner Mark Wells expects to see an increase in sales this year.

But it’s not as though the market’s total sales were down after the pandemic struck in March 2020.

“I would say (2020 total sales) were very similar to the previous year,” said Wells, who with his cousin Travis Brooks bought the business in December 2012. “But it was weighted very different. The slaughter side was somewhat heavier, and the retail side was somewhat lighter” compared with 2019.

“There was a huge demand from people trying to fill their freezers” with locally produced meat in 2020, Wells said. “It was because of the scare of the pandemic. And like the toilet paper thing that happened, people were really pushing to fill their freezers with meat.”

At the same time, meat sales to restaurants were down because many of them were closed for awhile last year, Wells said. Sales to convenience stores didn’t change much, said Wells, whose customers include several area restaurants and several area convenience stores.

Wells said he expects to see an increase in sales to restaurants, and in total sales, this year as more people are getting vaccinated against COVID-19.