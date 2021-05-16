Sparta meat market owner anticipates retail sales increase

SPARTA — With more people getting COVID-19 vaccinations, Foss Fine Meats co-owner Mark Wells expects to see an increase in sales this year.
But it’s not as though the market’s total sales were down after the pandemic struck in March 2020.
“I would say (2020 total sales) were very similar to the previous year,” said Wells, who with his cousin Travis Brooks bought the business in December 2012. “But it was weighted very different. The slaughter side was somewhat heavier, and the retail side was somewhat lighter” compared with 2019.
“There was a huge demand from people trying to fill their freezers” with locally produced meat in 2020, Wells said. “It was because of the scare of the pandemic. And like the toilet paper thing that happened, people were really pushing to fill their freezers with meat.”
At the same time, meat sales to restaurants were down because many of them were closed for awhile last year, Wells said. Sales to convenience stores didn’t change much, said Wells, whose customers include several area restaurants and several area convenience stores.
Wells said he expects to see an increase in sales to restaurants, and in total sales, this year as more people are getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
The vaccinations also prompted Foss Fine Meats to reopen its front entrance to walk-in customers in mid-March — about two months ago. Since late March 2020, the entrance had been kept closed and “We used our pick-up window for all of our retail business,” Wells said.
“We did it mainly for the (safety of) the staff and customers,” Wells said of closing the front entrance in March 2020. “At that time you didn’t really know what to expect,” he said. “You heard about meat plants getting shut down completely” after employees got COVID-19.
The slaughtering and butchering part of the Foss Fine Meats business has doubled in size since Wells and Brooks bought it, and prompted them to add another freezer in an addition to the building about two years ago. “The main reason (for the expansion) is that more business has come to us,” Wells said.
Wells and his cousin Brooks both grew up on farms near Leon, south of Sparta.
Wells manages the meat market, while Brooks is busy operating another local business, Brooks Excavating. They bought the meat business from Wayne Selbrede, who had owned it since 1999.
The meat market continues to use original Foss recipes to make many of its products, including the wieners and ring bologna that it’s best known for.
“We sell 1,000 pounds (of natural casing wieners) a week or more” in the summer months, when hot dog sales peak, Wells said. The market’s wieners are a mixture of pork and beef.
At this time of year, brats, steaks, burgers and chicken sales also pick up as people grill outdoors.
The meat market makes several varieties of bratwurst, snack sticks and sausages, and also produces beef jerky, summer sausage, bologna, salami and hams.
Foss Fine Meats also has a large assortment of fresh-cut meats, such as roasts, steaks, ribs and pork chops, as well as seafood and many Wisconsin cheeses.
The market’s full-service meat counter mainly draws customers from within 50 miles of Sparta.
What draws them, Wells said, is “a lot of the old-fashioned recipes for the sausages, and fresh, high-quality meats. Some of those recipes go way back to the mid-1900s.”