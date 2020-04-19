Spring Grove Soda Pop owners eye continued sales growth after coronavirus pandemic ends

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SPRING GROVE, Minn. — Production and sales of its soda pop have continued to grow during the 16 years that Bob and Dawn Hansen have owned the Spring Grove Soda Pop business, which began in 1895.

And the Hansens plan to continue that trend, despite a recent downturn due to coronavirus and efforts to slow its spread.

“Sales to bars and restaurants are huge (in the soda pop business), and they’re both way down,” because so many of those businesses are either closed or open only for take-out, Bob Hansen said.

“The grocery stores seem to still be taking it,” Hansen said. “But with a lot of people, the farther we get into this (economic downturn resulting from coronavirus), the tighter the economy is, so fewer people have that extra money to spend.”

Coronavirus and efforts to slow its spread have had a “quite significant” effect on sales and production for the past month-and-a-half, Hansen said. As a result, Spring Grove Soda Pop has been bottling about two days a week, down from an average of three days a week during the winter. At this time last year, it was bottling five days a week.