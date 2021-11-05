Springs Window Fashions completes expansion and gets a new owner

MIDDLETON — The lobby features towering windows with shades that automatically adjust based on the available natural light.

There are new "huddle rooms" for small meetings, conference rooms named after Madison landmarks, an upgraded and more welcoming training center, a stylish break room and an overall more modern feel.

The $15 million remodel and expansion at Springs Window Fashions here also has a new owner.

The company, located along the northern end of Parmenter Street, has been acquired by Clearlake Capital Group, a California-based private equity investment firm founded in 2006. The sale is the third in eight years, the most recent in 2018 when Springs was purchased by AEA Investors LP and British Columbia Investment Management Corp.

Springs’ management team remains in place, led by Eric Jungbluth, who has been the company's CEO since 2017.

"It's a great move. They saw significant, continued potential for new business. Much like AEA and BCI they are growth-oriented investors," Jungbluth said of CCG, as he sat in Springs' main conference room. "They want to grow the business which is the exact type of partner we want. This is a very good business with a good industry structure and so they're looking at ways to drive growth."

And that growth is ongoing.

Like most businesses, there was major disruption in 2020 due to COVID-19. However, Springs began rebounding in the second half of that year and in 2021 is on pace for growth "well into the double digits" over 2019 on a percentage basis, Jungbluth said. The drivers include increases in home remodeling, continued demand for new home construction and the rise in motorized window covering products for commercial customers and increasing orders from residential customers.

Springs, the second-largest provider of custom window covering products in the world, has 8,500 employees globally, 20 facilities in the U.S. and Mexico, but its corporate headquarters and a component manufacturing facility cover 423,000 square feet and are located just north of Airport Road. The Middleton operation includes about 210 employees on the manufacturing side and 350 in the corporate offices.

Brands for the company include Bali and Graber, but also Mecho, Mariak, Horizons and SunSetter, brands acquired by Springs over the last six years.

“We are very pleased with the growth of Springs, whose success has surpassed the expectations set forth when first partnering with management three years ago," said Brian Hoesterey, CEO of AEA Investors. "We are confident that the company is well positioned for a very bright future ahead.”

What is now Springs Window Fashions has been in Middleton since 1939 when the Graber Co. began as a drapery hardware manufacturer and expanded into blinds and shades in the 1960s. Springs Industries purchased Graber in 1979 and added the Bali brand in 1989. Wood shutters began in 1995 when the company acquired the Nanik brand. Assembly of custom products was moved to Mexico to save labor costs in 2000.

But a year later, in 2001, the publicly traded company was taken private with private equity firms primarily in control of the company during the past 18 years.

Clearlake's target sectors are industrial, technology and consumer and include brands like Chef's Cut beef jerky, Jacuzzi, Mold-Rite Plastics, Platinum Energy Systems and Sunbelt Supply, a valve company based in Texas. Clearlake has approximately $39 billion of assets under management.

Expansion and renovation

The multiphase remodeling and expansion project renovated every inch of the 69,000-square-foot corporate offices and added another 15,000 square feet, of which 3,500 square feet is for the new lobby and main entrance which has been moved to the south side of the building.

The upgrades are designed to better accommodate training for new sales people and for dealers who come into the facility from around North America to learn about new products and practice installation.

"We've had eight or nine weeks of people on site (in 2021) using the space in here," said John Weinstock, executive vice president of marketing. "We've got mocked up windows where they can practice installing motorization and figuring everything out."

That training is becoming more important thanks to changing window-covering products that use automation technology and sensors to respond to natural light. They include proprietary systems that operate in sync with the sun and can be incorporated into automation systems that control heating and air conditioning systems, audio, lighting and security.

The window coverings can be controlled remotely using radio signals from up to 65 feet away. The systems provide easy operation of hard-to-reach or large windows, efficiently manages heat gain and loss, can operate multiple window treatments simultaneously or individually and are seen as a safer alternative to blinds controlled by cords. That technology and the improved facilities in Middleton are key for company growth.

"As we're launching more innovative products you want an environment in a building that is representative of that," Jungbluth said of his company's remodeled facility. "Home is behind commercial but we believe our commercial capabilities (in motorized, automated products) right-sized for residential homes puts us in an incredible position. There are big opportunities."

