St. Mary’s Distillery makes its debut with brandy, rum and scenic views

ST. MARY’S DISTILLERY

WHAT: A new craft distillery that makes brandy and rum. Its tasting room sells cocktails made with the distillery’s two products, as well as soda pop, appetizers and souvenir T-shirts and hats.

WHERE: At 26001 Melrose Road, rural Cashton. It’s on St. Mary’s Ridge, seven miles east of Cashton, on part of the 224-acre farm that distillery owners Kory and Melissa Revels bought in 2010. It’s in a new two-story barn that Kory built for the distillery. The tasting room is on the upper level and the spirits production area is on the lower level.

HOURS: The tasting room is open to the public from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturdays year-round. Additional hours or events are available by appointment.

MORE INFO: Call 608-633-3033 or visit www.stmarysdistillery.com.