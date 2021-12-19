Stained glass art hobby evolves into a Galesville business

GALESVILLE, Wis. — After making stained glass art for 30 years as a hobby, Tara Herbst-Kopp is making a second career of it at her The Rebel Glass Co. shop at 19893 W. Gale Ave. in downtown Gale made by others. Herbst-Kopp also has started to msville.

Her shop sells her stained glass creations as well as furniture that’s been refurbished by Abracadabra Refurbished in La Crosse, and handblown glass items and handmade soaps that areake some handblown glass items that also are for sale.

“I also take custom orders and commissions,” she said.

She began selling her stained glass art in July 2020 as a home-based business. She moved the business to downtown Galesville in July 2021 to be more public, while being able to maintain privacy at home.

She and her husband, Mark Kopp, live on their farm (they rent out their land) near Galesville. Their daughter, Abbey Kopp, began working full time at The Rebel Glass Co. shop in early December, which allows Herbst-Kopp to spend more time making her stained glass art.

Abbey Kopp also is an artist.

“I prefer to do more of the drawing, painting, kind of the very traditional methods of art,” Abbey said. “I do it as a hobby” but she might someday sell some of her artwork at the downtown shop.

Herbst-Kopp said she hopes to display and sell the work of additional artists at her shop in the future.

She grew up in West Salem and married her husband, who was raised in the Centerville area. She was a home-based child daycare provider for most of her adult life.

“I also off and on illustrate children’s books for Blueberry Illustrations,” a children’s book illustration company, Herbst-Kopp said.

Herbst-Kopp learned how to make stained glass art in an art class at West Salem High School, where she graduated in 1992.

“I created my first piece there,” she said of the high school art class. “I really decided to jump back into (making stained glass art) after my mom passed away. As we were cleaning her apartment, we discovered the very first piece of stained glass (art) that I had ever made.”

Why name the business The Rebel Glass Co.?

“I was raised with three brothers and no sisters, and I’ve always been the rebellious one in my family” that she grew up in, Herbst-Kopp explained. And the business name also is “very catchy,” she added.

The business grew rapidly, Herbst-Kopp said, so she decided to move it to a downtown storefront after a year as a home-based business. “And we wanted the privacy aspect of it not being in our home,” she said.

The move to a more visible spot in downtown Galesville has boosted sales even more, Herbst-Kopp said. One reason she chose her particular storefront is because of the large number of nearby women-owned businesses.

“We’re all very supportive of each other,” and mention each other’s stores and services to customers, Herbst-Kopp said of her fellow women entrepreneurs.

Many of The Rebel Glass Co.’s customers come from the Galesville, La Crosse, Onalaska and Holmen areas, Abbey Kopp said. But they’ve also come from other Wisconsin cities such as Milwaukee and Madison.

Herbst-Kopp said she has shipped some of her stained glass art to customers as far away as Russia, Ukraine, Germany, Great Britain, Ireland, Germany and Poland.

The stained glass art that she has been making and selling includes subjects such as flowers, birds and art deco. This winter, she also has been making such seasonal items such as snowmen and candy canes. Some of what she has been making has been hung on area Christmas trees.

Herbst-Kopp and her daughter said they’ve been happy to see new women-owned businesses open nearby in recent months.

“Downtown Galesville is busier than I can even remember,” Abbey Kopp said. “It’s been nice to see these different businesses come in. Because now people have places to stop and just say ‘hi’ and interact with people.”

