Starbucks opens on city’s South Side

Name: Starbucks Coffee Raking: Second
2017 sales: $17.9 billion
A new Starbucks coffee store opened Friday at 4009 Mormon Coulee Road, across the road from Big Lots and Goodwill Industries, on the south side of La Crosse.
Construction work began last summer, on a site that had been vacant since a former PLS loan store was demolished in 2019.
Before it became a loan store, that building was occupied in early 1970s by a Sandy’s fast-food restaurant and later by a Hardee’s fast-food restaurant that closed in 1994, according to La Crosse Public Library archives.
For more information about Starbucks, visit
www.starbucks.com.
Snow-blanketed Lake Winona
Lake Winona and the bluffs accompanying it are a sight to behold no matter the time of the year. The Daily News invites readers to send in all their scenic photos of the fresh snowfall, and view the online gallery of crystalline beauty online at
www.winonadailynews.com/
Josh DeLaRosa
Winona Daily News
A snow-covered Princess Wenonah
A snow-covered Princess Wenonah stands tall in Windom Park amidst Thursday's snowstorm.
Josh DeLaRosa
Winona Daily News
Chippewa Valley Snowfall
The Chippewa Valley saw significant snowfall Thursday leading into Friday, causing road conditions to be hazardous for travelers.
Parker Reed
Thursday storm
A motorist braves the slippery conditions on Losey Boulavard.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Thursday storm
Snow falls outside of the bus depot downtown as riders come and go.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Thursday storm
City of La Crosse Parks Department employee Joe Bayer shovels at the corner of Fourth and Cameron streets.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Thursday storm
A snowman greets passerby on Losey Boulevard.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Thursday storm
Snow covers the trees in Cameron Park.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Thursday storm
Debbie Payne of Onalaska clears her car of snow on Main Street.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Thursday storm
A biker heads down Cameron Street.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Thursday storm
Pedestrians walk through Cameron Park.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
