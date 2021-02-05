 Skip to main content
Starbucks opens on city’s South Side
Starbucks opens on city's South Side

A new Starbucks coffee store opened Friday at 4009 Mormon Coulee Road, across the road from Big Lots and Goodwill Industries, on the south side of La Crosse.

Construction work began last summer, on a site that had been vacant since a former PLS loan store was demolished in 2019.

Before it became a loan store, that building was occupied in early 1970s by a Sandy’s fast-food restaurant and later by a Hardee’s fast-food restaurant that closed in 1994, according to La Crosse Public Library archives.

For more information about Starbucks, visit www.starbucks.com.

