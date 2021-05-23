State Farm Neighborhood Assist program offers grants

The State Farm Neighborhood Assist program is back for its 10th year in 2021. It will award $1 million in $25,000 increments to 40 nonprofit organizations across the U.S. to help fund neighborhood improvement projects.
According to a recent State Farm research study, one-quarter of respondents say that they are “extremely” or “very” involved in trying to improve their neighborhood and six-in-10 are trying to improve their neighborhood in some capacity.
Here’s how the program works:
Submission Phase: Individuals can submit a cause at www.neighborhoodassist.com starting June 2. State Farm will accept the first 2,000 submissions. The State Farm Review Committee will then narrow the field to the Top 200 finalists using a scoring rubric.
Voting Phase: The public will have a chance to vote 10 times a day, every day for 10 days, from August 18-27, for their favorite causes from the list of finalists. Voting will take place at www.neighborhoodassist.com.
Winners Announced: Sept. 29
The 40 causes that receive the most votes will each win a $25,000 grant. Winners will be announced on Sept. 29 at www.neighborhoodassist.com.
“Grant programs that address community needs, like Neighborhood Assist, are more important than ever,” said State Farm agent Honor DiDonato in La Crosse. “This program is all about building stronger neighborhoods together.”
Last year, 145,000 people cast 3.9 million votes in support of their favorite causes, selecting winners from small towns and big cities. Since the program began, more than 340 causes have received a total of $9 million to enact change in their communities.
State Farm and its affiliates are the largest providers of auto and home insurance in the U.S.