State Farm Neighborhood Assist program offers grants

The State Farm Neighborhood Assist program is back for its 10th year in 2021. It will award $1 million in $25,000 increments to 40 nonprofit organizations across the U.S. to help fund neighborhood improvement projects.

According to a recent State Farm research study, one-quarter of respondents say that they are “extremely” or “very” involved in trying to improve their neighborhood and six-in-10 are trying to improve their neighborhood in some capacity.

Here’s how the program works:

Submission Phase: Individuals can submit a cause at www.neighborhoodassist.com starting June 2. State Farm will accept the first 2,000 submissions. The State Farm Review Committee will then narrow the field to the Top 200 finalists using a scoring rubric.

Voting Phase: The public will have a chance to vote 10 times a day, every day for 10 days, from August 18-27, for their favorite causes from the list of finalists. Voting will take place at www.neighborhoodassist.com.

Winners Announced: Sept. 29

The 40 causes that receive the most votes will each win a $25,000 grant. Winners will be announced on Sept. 29 at www.neighborhoodassist.com.