Statement from Iowa Democratic Party Chairman on Deere strike

"I stand in solidarity with the workers at John Deere factories around Iowa as they fight for a fair contract. My father was a proud UAW member and took part in one of the longest strikes in the Quad Cities in 1979. I know firsthand the frustration and anger that working families experience when they see the company drawing in record profits and the CEO getting a major pay raise while they’re told to be grateful for the crumbs. The workers who keep John Deere running day in and day out deserve to share in the financial success of the company and that includes good benefits, a secure retirement and wages you can raise a family on."