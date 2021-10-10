Steve Cahalan: 3 buildings to be razed for redevelopment

Look for a former Citgo gas station on Rose Street in La Crosse, and two Onalaska buildings, to be razed in the next few months for redevelopment.

Kwik Trip Inc. wants to demolish the former Citgo gas station at 2308 Rose St., which it acquired in March 2020, saying that will help it sell the property for future new development.

The company has applied to the city for a conditional-use permit so it can remove the vacant convenience store, canopy and underground fuel storage tanks. The La Crosse Common Council’s Judiciary & Administration Committee will hold a public hearing on the application at 6 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Southside Neighborhood Center at 1300 S. Sixth St.

“Kwik Trip was unsuccessful in acquiring the three-fourths acre of the adjacent land needed to build our typical Gen3 store,” Kwik Trip Real Estate Manager Dax Connely said last week, when I asked him why the company has put the property up for sale.

“Kwik Trip decided razing the existing building that has met its life expectancy and putting it up for sale as a vacant lot ready to build was the best option at this time,” Connely said.

As for any prospective buyers, he said, “We have had some interest in the property but nothing has materialized yet.”

Connely said he understands that if Kwik Trip gets the conditional-use permit, the former Citgo station will be razed during the winter.

Miller Quik Print at 715 Second Ave. S. in Onalaska is being acquired by The Print Shop in Black River Falls, effective Oct. 22, Matt Miller said Thursday.

Matt and his brother, R.J. Miller, own the business, which was started by their parents, Ray and Marilyn Miller, in 1985. Matt said his brother is retiring, and Matt will work for The Print Shop.

As I mentioned in my Sept. 19 column, the Miller Quik Print building and the Diane’s CutAway hair salon building next door at 711 Second Ave. S. are being sold and the buildings will be razed to make way for a Scooter’s Coffee drive-thru that’s expected to open in early to mid-winter.

“I’ll make sure customers are well taken care of,” Matt Miller said, adding that the Onalaska print shop’s last day will be Oct. 22.

“We’ve certainly been blessed to have been able to serve this area for so long,” Miller said.

For more information, call Miller Quik Print at 608-781-9465 or visit www.millerquikprint.com.

A string of business openings and expansions in Westby continues.

Amanda Warthesen opened The Grey Duck home decor and gifts store on Thursday at 106 S. Main St., just south of Dregne’s Scandinavian Gifts store. She started The Drifting Boutique in Viroqua in 2018 and sold her interest in that store (which remains open) in July 2020.

“I really enjoyed my time in retail (with the Viroqua store) and just needed a little time off,” Warthesen said of her decision to open the new downtown Westby store. “I realized how much I missed being in it.”

The Grey Duck’s hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. “I think those hours will expand closer to the holiday season,” Warthesen said.

For more information, call 651-329-5484 or visit http://The-Grey-Duck.myshopify.com (where online shopping was expected to become available last week) or Facebook.

Kari Davidson opened her Blush Roots Boutique on Oct. 1 in its new location at 104 W. State St. in downtown Westby. It’s around the corner from the smaller storefront in the north end of the Westby State Bank building at 100 N. Main St., where her shop had been since September 2020.

Before moving it to downtown Westby, Davidson started her Blush by Kari business in April 2019 in a milkhouse attached to the barn on her hobby farm.

“I needed more room,” she said last week of moving it to 104 W. State St. With the move, she renamed her business Blush Roots Boutique.

The boutique sells women’s apparel in sizes small through 3X, as well as women’s shoes and accessories, and a line of skin care products for women. With more space, Davidson said, she has expanded her selection of products.

Davidson, who also offers airbrush tanning and make-up services, said she probably will have a grand opening celebration at the new location in November.

Store hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, call 608-769-0267 or visit www.blushbykari.com or the store’s Facebook page.

Longtime friends Allison Boldt and Mallory Stein opened their AM Salon, LLC hair salon on Sept. 20 at 318 S. Second St. in La Crescent. It’s in the former location of the Odessa Salon, which closed in March.

AM Salon cuts hair for men, women and children and also offers facial waxing. The salon’s hours are 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments are available but walk-ins also are welcome.

“We’ve been friends ever since we were in beauty school,” Boldt said, adding that she and Stein have long wanted to own a salon together.

“We finally found a spot,” Stein added. The two hair stylists have been licensed cosmetologists since 2009.

For more information, call the salon at 507-895-0030 or visit its Facebook page.

Steve Cahalan can be reached at stevecahalan.reporter@gmail.com

