Aaron Nofsinger and his wife, Erin Lichtie, have opened Aaron’s Reef aquatic pet store at 227 N. Third St. in downtown La Crosse. It’s in the former location of Express Printing, which moved to Onalaska about a year ago.

Nofsinger and Lichtie said their business specializes in high-quality ornamental fish and corals for fresh and saltwater aquariums. They said it offers a wide variety of fish, including locally grown fish and corals, and pond fish. The store also sells food and plants for fish.

The owners started their business last spring from their home in Prairie du Chien. They opened the La Crosse store in October and plan to move to the area soon. Nofsinger is a West Salem native and Lichtie is a La Crosse native.

“It started out as a hobby that kind of took over and became an obsession, I guess,” Nofsinger said of the business. “A lot of it has to do with this being a nice hub,” he said of the couple’s decision to open the store in La Crosse.

Store hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and by appointment on Monday and Tuesday.

For more information, call Aaron’s Reef at 608-422-4250 or visit www.aaronsreef.com or Facebook.

Stephanie Perry opened the Happy Plants Boutique on Wednesday in the Crosseroads Center shopping center at 9348 State Hwy. 16 in Onalaska.

It’s in the former location of a Wild Birds Unlimited store that Perry had run for her parents, Gaylord and Karen Perry, since 2016. The Wild Birds Unlimited store closed in December and had sold backyard bird feeding and nature products.

Happy Plants Boutique mainly sells house plants, Perry said. “Plants are my passion,” she said. But the store also sells many other things, such as plant hangers that Perry makes with macrame. Some other items are garden flags and mailbox wraps.

Perry’s new store also sells items on consignment for area artisans, such as earrings, coasters, notecards, candles and pet products.

Store hours are noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday and closed Monday and Tuesday. A grand opening celebration probably will be held in about a month.

For more information, call the store at 608-881-6046 or visit its Facebook page.

Friday, March 3, will be the last day for Milty’s restaurant at 200 Main St. in downtown Lansing, Iowa.

“With a heavy heart, due to ongoing staff shortages, Milty’s will be closing,” owner Mike Conway said last week in a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“That’s 90% of the issue,” Conway told me when I called him later. He also said he has put the business and the building up for sale.

Milty’s gift certificates that aren’t used up by Friday can be used in the upcoming season at the Skinny Dip ice cream shop in Lansing, which Conway also owns.

Conway bought Milty’s in 2006. It had opened in 1988. For more information, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.

