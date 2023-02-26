Steve Cahalan
Aaron Nofsinger and his wife, Erin Lichtie, have opened
Aaron’s Reef aquatic pet store at 227 N. Third St. in downtown La Crosse. It’s in the former location of Express Printing, which moved to Onalaska about a year ago.
Nofsinger and Lichtie said their business specializes in high-quality ornamental fish and corals for fresh and saltwater aquariums. They said it offers a wide variety of fish, including locally grown fish and corals, and pond fish. The store also sells food and plants for fish.
The owners started their business last spring from their home in Prairie du Chien. They opened the La Crosse store in October and plan to move to the area soon. Nofsinger is a West Salem native and Lichtie is a La Crosse native.
A red lionfish is seen in a saltwater aquarium at Aaaron’s Reef in downtown La Crosse. The aquatic pet store offers ornamental fish and coral for fresh and saltwater.
“It started out as a hobby that kind of took over and became an obsession, I guess,” Nofsinger said of the business. “A lot of it has to do with this being a nice hub,” he said of the couple’s decision to open the store in La Crosse.
Store hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and by appointment on Monday and Tuesday.
For more information, call Aaron’s Reef at 608-422-4250 or visit
www.aaronsreef.com or Facebook.
Stephanie Perry opened the
Happy Plants Boutique on Wednesday in the Crosseroads Center shopping center at 9348 State Hwy. 16 in Onalaska.
It’s in the former location of a Wild Birds Unlimited store that Perry had run for her parents, Gaylord and Karen Perry, since 2016. The Wild Birds Unlimited store closed in December and had sold backyard bird feeding and nature products.
Happy Plants Boutique mainly sells house plants, Perry said. “Plants are my passion,” she said. But the store also sells many other things, such as plant hangers that Perry makes with macrame. Some other items are garden flags and mailbox wraps.
Perry’s new store also sells items on consignment for area artisans, such as earrings, coasters, notecards, candles and pet products.
Store hours are noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday and closed Monday and Tuesday. A grand opening celebration probably will be held in about a month.
For more information, call the store at 608-881-6046 or visit its
Facebook page.
Friday, March 3, will be the last day for
Milty’s restaurant at 200 Main St. in downtown Lansing, Iowa.
“With a heavy heart, due to ongoing staff shortages, Milty’s will be closing,” owner Mike Conway said last week in a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
“That’s 90% of the issue,” Conway told me when I called him later. He also said he has put the business and the building up for sale.
Milty’s gift certificates that aren’t used up by Friday can be used in the upcoming season at the Skinny Dip ice cream shop in Lansing, which Conway also owns.
Conway bought Milty’s in 2006. It had opened in 1988. For more information, visit the restaurant’s
Facebook page.
Places of the past: 30 La Crosse area restaurants you'll never eat at again (part two)
Edwardo's
Edwardo’s Ristorante di Pizza at 1930 Rose St. closed in 2015 after 55 years of business. The building was torn down and Good Steward Resale Store opened there in 2016.
Embers Restaurant
Embers Restaurant, a Minnesota-based chain, opened at 2620 Rose St. in December, 1973. The eatery closed in April 2004 to make room for a Walgreens, which opened at the site in November 2004.
Cheddar 'n Ale
T. Daniel Solie, owner of the Cheddar 'n Ale, samples some of his new restaurant's fare with store manager Joan Jahimiak and co-owner Beverlee Solie. The eatery was located in the same building as the Solies' other business, the Swiss Chateau, at 728 S. Third St. Today, that site is a sales lot for Toyota of La Crosse.
Mai-Tai Supper Club
The Mai-Tai Supper Club is shown here in 1978, the same year the restaurant at 1539 Rose St. was sold by Rachel Skoug to Glenn Addis. In January 1983, Addis sold the property to Arthur Lucas, who renamed the restaurant Arthur's Restaurant; the restaurant closed five months later. Later that year, Lucas was convicted of first degree-murder. According to news reports, Lucas shot Theodore and Carlene Ann Buschkopf in a Winona, Minn., hotel room; Theodore Buschkopf died from his injuries. Investigators later discovered that Arthur Lucas and Carlene Ann Buschkopf had planned the hit in order to collect life insurance money to fund the restaurant's reopening. The building was razed, and today the land is a parking just south of the Subway restaurant on the city's North Side. Carrie died in custody in 2010. Arthur was released in 2013 after serving nearly 30 years in prison.
Winchell's Donut House
Eugene McLellan was the manager of Winchell's Donut House, which opened in 1978 at the corner of West Avenue and Jackson Street.
Taco Bell
Masons work on the exterior of a Taco Bell restaurant under construction in 1977 at 1200 La Crosse St. In 1998, Taco Bell moved to 315 West Ave. N., and Pappa John's pizzeria moved into the building at the corner of La Crosse Street and West Avenue. It closed in 2008, and today a Subway restaurant occupies the corner lot.
1976: New Villa
Betty Volkman, a server at the New Villa, looks over a replica of the U.S. flag in this 1976 photo. The restaurant closed in May 1999, and the building was razed in 2003 to provide parking for the nearby Marcus Cinema Theater. According to the La Crosse Public Library Archives, the restaurant dated to 1937 when George Dialler purchased Rich Newburgs Nite Club and renamed it the New Villa. Dialler selected a rooster as the restaurants logo to pay tribute to the location once having been a poultry farm. In conjunction with the rooster, the New Villa's slogan was "food and cocktails to crow about." It was widely known for its chicken dumpling soup, Hershey almond pie and Friday fish fry dinners.
Mr. D's Donuts
Darrell and Rosie Kluever, owners of Mr. D's Donuts, show off their new location shortly after the restaurant moved to 1146 State St. in 1976. The Kluevers' first Mr. D's restaurant, opened in 1969, was located next door. Art Lotz took over as owner in 1979, and the restaurant closed in 2006 to make room for a widening of West Avenue.
1975: Bodega Lunch Club
The Bodega Lunch Club, pictured in 1975, was a downtown La Crosse landmark for generations. The restaurant opened in 1897 at 122 S. Fourth St. and closed for good in 1989 after a brief closure in 1984. Jeff Hotson and Michael Breckel purchased the building in 1994 and created the Bodega Brew Pub, which still anchors the corner of Fourth and Pearl streets.
McDonald's
When the Linker Building was razed in 1962 as a result of a fire, a large hole remained on the site at the southwest corner of Fourth and Main streets. It was an eyesore, and began to be referred to by residents as the hole, according to research by the archives department of the La Crosse Public Library. The land stood vacant until 1966, when efforts by local businesses, organizations and individuals built a sunken garden. An agreement was made with Ben Marcus, the landowner, whereby the chamber would coordinate development of the park, but Marcus would retain full rights and if he decided to build or sell the property, the city would remove the park. Part of the agreement was that filling the hole was not permitted, so the sunken garden was planned. Debris was cleared by Boy Scouts and other volunteers, and a fountain was installed. A name-the-hole contest was held, and the winner was Phil Dyer with his entry Man-Lay Garden. The name was symbolic of the cooperation of management and labor in this project. A commemorative plaque, which included before and after pictures of the site, was placed in the garden in July 1967 in honor of the firms and individuals that donated materials and labor. In 1974, Marcus sold the land for $75,000, and one year later it was announced that a McDonalds restaurant would be built. It was built so the garden could be partially retained. A 32-foot bridge was built from the sidewalk on Fourth Street over the garden to the walkway. The fast-food restaurant closed its location in 1995. In 1998, the property was remodeled for a Brueggers Bagels, and the Man-Lay garden east of the building was filled in to create six parking spaces by fall 1999. The bagel shop closed in 2004. Today the site is home to Howe's Jewelers.
Taco John's
This Taco John's restaurant opened in 1975 at 229 Rose St. In 1998, the restaurant moved to a larger location at 602 Monitor St., which was previously home to Taco Time. The location at 229 Rose St. is home today to a used car lot.
Taco Village
Taco Village server Carol Gilmore takes orders from Lisa Hanson, Douglas Hanson and Joan Kapeccas shortly after the Mexican restaurant, located at the corner of 19th and State Streets, opened. Today, that location is home to The Mint restaurant.
Ponderosa Steak House
Construction continues on the new Ponderosa Steak House in this 1973 photo. The building, at 2526 Rose St., became North Country Steak Buffet in 1999.
Shakey's Pizza
Shakey's Pizza Parlor and Ye Public House is shown here in 1973 shortly before it opened at 1227 S. Third St. Later, a Happy Joe's Pizza and Ice Cream restaurant opened at that site, which today is occupied by Dave's Guitar Shop.
Fireside Restaurant
This photo shows the Fireside Restaurant after its dining room was remodeled in 1973. The supper club, located at 9402 Hwy. 16, was opened in 1946 by Ivan Peterson. After the La Crosse restaurant closed in May 1988, the building was demolished to make way for a Barnes & Noble Bookstore. Today, the site is home to a Walgreens.
1972: Hoffman House Restaurant
Charles Hoffman, president of Hoffman House Restaurants, and Mary Lou Mason are served coffee in the new Hoffman House Restaurant, which opened inside the Midway Motor Lodge, 1835 Rose St., in 1972. In 1983, Ken and Jay Proksch began leasing the restaurant and renamed it Moxie's. It changed names again, in 1999, to River Jack's, and later to Black River Bar & Grill. Today it has the Moxie's name once again.
1972: Louie Bantle's Restaurant
Louis and Lialys Bantle raise their glasses in a toast to the new owner of Louie Bantle's Restaurant, Max Kottmer, right. Louis started his restaurant career in 1944 when he became part owner of Fifth Avenue Buffet. Then, in 1947, he purchased La Conga at 312 S. Third St. and renamed it Louie Bantle's Restaurant. Today, the La Crosse Professional Plaza is located at that site.
Royale Pie Shop
Myron "Mike" Peterson, owner of the Royale Pie Shop, is shown in 1971 shortly before his business at 915 Fifth Ave. S. closed. Peterson estimated he made 2 million pies during the 35 years he was in business. The site today is a duplex.
Chicago Beef & Etc.
Chicago’s Beef & Etc. closed in August of 2017 when owner Ed Pisarik retired. The restaurant had been located at 1203 La Crosse St. for 21½ years.
1971: Kewpee Lunch
Owner Arthur Grathen is shown here in 1971 shortly before his restaurant, Kewpee Lunch, closed. It was best known for its hamburgers. Grathen opened the restaurant at 314 S. Fourth St. in 1938 with his brother-in-law Harry Vokel, when burgers sold for 5 cents. The price gradually increased over the years before peaking at 20 cents. Today, the storefront is occupied by Designing Jewelers.
Bridgeman's Ice Cream
Bridgeman's Ice Cream opened in August 1971 at 3716 Mormon Coulee Road. It was renamed Wayne's Family Restaurant in 1992 before closing.
1965: Dog House Restaurant
The Dog House Restaurant opened in September 1965. On hand for the opening were, from left, local franchise owner William Jefferson company President Ross Marino. The eatery, located at the corner of Losey Boulevard and State Road, was open 24 hours a day. Hobbit Travel now occupies the corner.
Swiss Chateau
The Swiss Chateau, a cheese, wine and specialty food shop, opened at corner of Third and Ferry streets in 1964. It later added a restaurant called Cheddar and Ale. Today, that site is a sales lot for Toyota of La Crosse.
Henry's Drive-In
Henry's Drive-In — which featured a menu of hamburgers, french fries and milkshakes — opened in 1962 at the corner of Seventh and King streets. The building was torn down in 1981 to make way for Godfather's Pizza. That site is home to Pizza Doctors today.
1954: Triangle Cafe
The Triangle Cafe, which opened in 1951, was a popular breakfast spot in downtown La Crosse. Shown in this 1954 photo are, from left, owner H.F. (Herb) Troyer, Betty Troyer, Mary Kreutzer and Thomas Baldwin. The restaurant's building at 601 Main St. was demolished to make room for Gateway Terrace Condominiums.
1952: Harmony Cafe
Louis Athnos, second from right, stands behind the counter inside the Harmony Cafe, 128 N. Third St. The cafe closed in the 1950s, and today the location is home to The State Room.
South Avenue Cafeteria
Dorothy Sheehan serves a customer during the last week of business at South Avenue Cafeteria in 1983. The building was demolished shortly after the restaurant closed. Gundersen Health System's Founders Building occupies the spot today.
The Penguin Drive-In
A circa 1966 view of the Penguin Drive-In, 3317 Mormon Coulee Road, at that time next to a Texaco gas station. The Penguin, which was first operated by Orville Maxwell, was a popular spot for ice cream treats and was in business from 1966 to 1973, according to city directory files. The old Penguin building is long gone and its former site is now occupied by Engelson & Associates, LTD., an accounting and tax consultant firm.
TGI Fridays
The TGI Fridays in Onalaska closed in September 2019. The The restaurant, located in Pralle Center, opened in March 2001.
Fat Porcupine
Brie Thompson, from left, Dustin Thompson, Zoa Ryan, and Peter Beard, opened their “Blade Runner” inspired noodle bar, Fat Porcupine, at 127 S. Fourth St. in early December. The bar closed July 31 due to the COVID 19 pandemic.
Burger Fusion
Burger Fusion closed in downtown La Crosse
