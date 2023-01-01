Steve Cahalan: Affogato Lane Coffee Co. celebrates grand opening Saturday

Raymond and Kelsey Anderson will mark the first three months of their new Affogato Lane Coffee Co. with a grand opening celebration from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday inside Bauer’s Market and Garden Center at 221 N. Second St. in La Crescent.

They’ve been selling coffee and other beverages from their Affogato Lane mobile coffee trailer at various La Crescent locations since opening at the end of September. They moved the trailer into a heated space inside Bauer’s Market in December, and will continue doing business there for the rest of the winter. Affogato Lane’s winter hours are 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed Sunday. Any deviations from those hours are noted on Affogato Lane’s Facebook and Instagram pages. The mobile coffee trailer can be booked for events.

Saturday’s grand opening will feature specials, live music with Joe Cody from 10 a.m. to noon, local vendors selling cookies and other items, free hot chocolate and apple cider for children and face painting for children. Doughnuts from Linda’s Bakery in West Salem will be for sale, as they sometimes are at Affogato Lane.

The Andersons make their coffee beverages with roasted coffee beans from Carlson Roasting Co. in Houston, Minnesota, and from Bean Juice in La Crosse. They also sell frappes, smoothies, tea, chocolate-covered espresso beans and affogato — an Italian dessert made by drowning vanilla ice cream in espresso. The Andersons also offer two kinds of topping for affogato — caramel pecan and mocha swirl.

The Andersons live in La Crescent and said they decided to start a coffee business there because it didn’t have one. They plan to eventually have a brick-and-mortar coffee shop in La Crescent.

Business has been “really, really good,” said Kelsey, who also is a registered nurse and works at the Semcac Clinic in Winona.

“The community has really helped us and shown us a lot of love,” said Raymond, who is pastor of Zion Evangelical Church in Brownsville.

For more information, visit Affogato Lane’s Facebook or Instagram pages or www.affogatolanecoffee.com, which has a link to a page for online ordering.

Meanwhile, Kevin Gonzalez and his wife, Yariba Cerda, opened West Up Nutrition on Nov. 25 in the former The Westby Blend coffee and tea shop at 211 S. Main St. in downtown Westby. They describe their business as a healthy energy juice bar.

It serves boba drinks, teas, shakes, protein coffee and other items made with Herbalife products. Gonzalez and Cerda are Herbalife distributors.

The couple live in Richland Center and also operate a similar business, Power Station, which opened in June in Hillsboro. They are natives of Nicaragua and plan to open a restaurant, La Marimba Nicaraguan Cuisine, next summer in Hillsboro.

“We like small towns and the feeling of being supported by the community,” Gonzalez said of their decision to open West Up Nutrition in Westby. “We also like the Wisconsin lifestyle. And Westby didn’t have one,” he said of juice bars that make beverages from Herbalife products.

Hours are 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday. “We’re thinking about opening up on Sundays in the spring,” Gonzalez said.

For more information, call West Up Nutrition at 608-634-2011 or visit its Facebook or Instagram pages.

Katelyn Jaeckels opened Pure Bliss Skinspa in October at 511 Main St. in downtown La Crosse. It’s inside Tease Salon & Barbershop.

Jaeckels’ new business offers customized anti-aging and acne-clearing facials, as well as full body waxing with hard and soft wax, and dermaplaning. “I also offer retail skincare and waxing aftercare products,” she said. “And I offer gift certificates.”

She is a licensed esthetician and a 2016 graduate of the State College of Beauty Culture in Wausau.

Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and closed Saturday and Sunday.

For more information or to book appointments, visit www.pureblissskinspa.com. The business also is on Facebook.

