Steve Cahalan: After 30 years, Neil returns with Outrageous Boutique

Thirty years after she closed her Wild & Woolly boutique at 308 Main St. and told the Tribune that downtown La Crosse was dying, Nancy Neil will open her Outrageous Boutique on Wednesday in the former Dim Sum Tea Shop location at 221 Pearl St.

“I’m impressed” with how the downtown has improved in recent years, Neil said of her decision to open her women’s boutique there. “It took a while. I’m glad to be here on Pearl Street.”

Neil operated Outrageous Boutique for five years in Galveston, Texas, before closing it in the summer of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She moved back to La Crosse in March, partly because a son and his family live here.

“I just had a hard time retiring,” she said of her decision to open Outrageous Boutique in downtown La Crosse.

Neil operated Wild & Woolly women’s boutique in La Crosse from 1986 to 1991 and also had Wild & Woolly locations in Lake Geneva, Wis., and Galena, Ill. She also operated the Martindale House bed and breakfast at 237 S. 10th St. in La Crosse from 1985 to 1988.

Outrageous Boutique will sell apparel, accessories and gift items. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday and closed Monday and Tuesday.

For more information, call the store at 608-519-0176.

Boot Barn opened Wednesday in the former Pawn America store at 1235 Crossing Meadows Drive in Onalaska.

It’s part of a national chain based in Irvine, Calif., that had 277 stores in 36 states as of early September. Boot Barn stores sell western- and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children.

The Onalaska store is the company’s second Wisconsin location. The other one is in Eau Claire.

Hours at the new Onalaska store are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 608-399-2217 or visit www.bootbarn.com.

Jason Cobb, a financial advisor with Edward Jones, has opened an office in Suite 100 at 831 Critter Court in Onalaska.

The office opened Aug. 9. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and by appointment on evenings and Saturday.

Cobb has been an Edward Jones financial advisor since April 2019. Before opening the Onalaska office, he was working at an Edward Jones office in West Salem.

Edward Jones, which is headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the United States and, through its affiliate, in Canada.

For more information, call Cobb’s office at 608-518-3211 or visit www.edwardjones.com/jason-cobb.

Tommy O’Neil has opened Sunrise Moving & Storage Co. in Onalaska.

His business opened in September. Its services include packing and unpacking, local moves, commercial moves, long-distance moves, pick-up and delivery, and storage.

Office hours are 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day.

For more information, call 732-546-8691 or visit www.sunrisemovingandstore.com or Sunrise’s Facebook page or Instagram.

Heavenly Crossroads Salon & Spa‘s La Crosse salon, which opened in 2016 at 2835 Darling Court, as a tenant in part of the former La Crosse Wellness Center building, has temporarily moved to the former Regis Salon space in Valley View Mall.

The La Crosse salon opened in the mall in early September, said Heather Yahnke, who with her husband Justin owns Heavenly Crossroads’ two salons in La Crosse and Holmen.

“We’re in the former Regis space for the time being, until we build” their own building, Heather said. She had no prediction as to where or when the new building will be constructed. For more information, visit the salon’s Facebook page.

Steve Cahalan can be reached at stevecahalan.reporter@gmail.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0