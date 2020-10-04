Steve Cahalan: Alchemy Brewing opens tap room in Monroe County

Matt and Angie Schaitel opened a tap room Sept. 11 in their Alchemy Brewing Co. brewery at 20710 Jameson Road, along Hwy. 27 in the unincorporated community of Leon, south of Sparta. It’s just south of The Cotter Pin, which is owned by Matt’s cousin, Neil Schaitel, and shares a parking lot with that business.

The tap room is open from 5 to 9 p.m. on Fridays and noon to 9 p.m. Saturdays. Matt brews beer on Sundays. Matt and Angie both have full-time jobs elsewhere.

The tap room occupies about half of the brewery’s 24-by-24-foot building, and has inside seating as well as outside seating under a new pergola. It will be open year-round, Matt said last week.

Matt said he typically will have six different beers on tap. The brewery has been making its beers since last December, and they’ve been available on tap at The Cotter Pin, which shares a parking lot with the brewery. They’re not available at The Cotter Pin at the moment, but will be soon, once Matt boosts beer production.

Matt said he and his wife decided to open the tap room because the small brewery’s beers have gone over so well at The Cotter Pin. “With so many requests (for its beers), we decided to open a tap room a couple days a week,” he said.