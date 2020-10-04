Steve Cahalan: Alchemy Brewing opens tap room in Monroe County

Matt and Angie Schaitel opened a tap room Sept. 11 in their Alchemy Brewing Co. brewery at 20710 Jameson Road, along Hwy. 27 in the unincorporated community of Leon, south of Sparta. It’s just south of The Cotter Pin, which is owned by Matt’s cousin, Neil Schaitel, and shares a parking lot with that business.
The tap room is open from 5 to 9 p.m. on Fridays and noon to 9 p.m. Saturdays. Matt brews beer on Sundays. Matt and Angie both have full-time jobs elsewhere.
The tap room occupies about half of the brewery’s 24-by-24-foot building, and has inside seating as well as outside seating under a new pergola. It will be open year-round, Matt said last week.
Matt said he typically will have six different beers on tap. The brewery has been making its beers since last December, and they’ve been available on tap at The Cotter Pin, which shares a parking lot with the brewery. They’re not available at The Cotter Pin at the moment, but will be soon, once Matt boosts beer production.
Matt said he and his wife decided to open the tap room because the small brewery’s beers have gone over so well at The Cotter Pin. “With so many requests (for its beers), we decided to open a tap room a couple days a week,” he said.
Matt has been brewing beer for about 20 years, mostly as a home brewer.
“We’ll see what happens with it,” Matt said, when asked about the brewery’s prospects for growth. “It’s a hobby that I ended up getting a lot of expensive equipment for. I thought I’d just go for it. So far it’s been going over very well.”
For more information, call Matt at 608-633-0170 or visit the brewery’s Facebook page.
Timeless Treasures opened Sept. 10 at 1233 Caledonia St. in La Crosse and will have its grand opening celebration from Thursday through next Sunday.
The business was known as the La Crescent Upscale Flea Market and was only open on Saturdays and Sundays, until it moved to the new location from the former Commodore Restaurant & Lounge building at 215 S. Chestnut St. in La Crescent.
At the new La Crosse location, Timeless Treasures has 10 vendors and sells such things as antiques, vintage items, furniture, crafts and some new merchandise. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call 608-792-8193 or visit the store’s Facebook page.
Cheap Andy’s LAX neighborhood bar and grill opened Monday in the former My Place bar at 3201 South Ave. in La Crosse.
The new business has a full bar and its food menu includes appetizers, sandwiches and pizza, bar manager Kiana Kohlmeier said. Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday. A grand opening celebration is expected to be held sometime in October, Kohlmeier said.
The building has been remodeled, and an enclosed patio has been added.
Cheap Andy’s LAX is one of several Wisconsin bars and restaurants owned by Andrew Schmitz. For more information, call 608-796-2891 or visit www.ourfavoritebar.com or the Cheap Andy’s LAX Facebook page.
Fully Promoted of La Crosse branded products and marketing services has opened in Suite B at 3629 Mormon Coulee Road in La Crosse.
The new franchised business opened Aug. 3, is owned by Janice Tieu and will hold its grand opening celebration on Oct. 30 with prizes, trick-or-treat bags, refreshments and other items.
“Fully Promoted offers marketing and branding solutions, promotional products and personal protective equipment services,” said Eric Kemble, general manager of the new La Crosse location. “We offer embroidery, screen printing, direct-to-garment, heat-press, promotional handouts, marketing materials and much more.”
Office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, call the office at 608-881-8752 or visit www.fullypromoted.com/lacrosse-wi or the office’s Facebook page.
Owner and practitioner Laura Wieczorek opened Healthy 4 Life, LLC, a new holistic alternative health care practice, on July 22 in Suite 100 in the Boulder Park Center at 100 Majestic Drive in Westby.
She said the practice is for anyone who may have chronic health conditions, autoimmune disorders, allergies or suffer from insect bite residuals. She applies Intention-Based Field Resonance Testing principles while using her previous education and experience as a registered nurse.
“The testing done is a priority-based evaluation for the entire entity of each person — mind, body, spirit and frequency,” Wieczorek said. “This is done by assessing levels of coherency for each client including organ/tissue/cells within the body that have unbalanced frequencies, causing a compromised state of function. Then the key factors or toxins that block normal cellular frequencies of each compromised organ/tissue/cell are identified.
“A gentle touch of the lower leg, such as ankles, is applied to receive a response and give the intent acceptable for each client,” she said. “Imbalanced organs and causative factors are treated with vials containing frequency energetic information imprinted into a water medium for each client to take in a specific order and timing. The body responds to the drops by raising its own frequency and expelling the causative key factors (toxins), thus restoring optimal frequencies creating targeted restoration of the person, resulting in homeostasis (balance).”
Wieczorek said she has found through her own experience with Intention-Based Field Resonance Testing that the body is an intelligent, self-managing system. “When a client is given the opportunity to participate fully in their journey in health and is given the right information to restore frequencies, the body can heal itself,” she said.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays and are by appointment. For more information, call 608-634-4422 or visit Facebook.
