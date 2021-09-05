Steve Cahalan: Amazon center may come to La Crosse

Amazon plans to open a delivery station late this year that will employ about 120 people, in the former McKesson Pharmaceuticals distribution center at 3003 Airport Road in La Crosse, near the La Crosse Regional Airport.

An Amazon spokesperson confirmed to me Friday that the company will open the delivery station, and said that kind of a facility represents the last leg of its delivery network for small parcel and heavy/bulk packages. Customer orders are prepared at delivery stations for last-mile delivery to customers.

Amazon will have more than 63,000 square feet of space in the building, which is being renovated. When the site is up and running, it will have around 120 employees, the spokesperson said.

“We will begin hiring 30 days out from our launch date,” the Amazon spokesperson said. “Interested candidates can go to Amazon.com/jobs to learn more and apply.”

“We’re excited to bring Amazon here, and we’re excited about the careers that this will create,” local businessman Don Weber, who owns the building, said after Amazon confirmed its plans to me. “Having Amazon here is great – they’re making an investment in the community,” he said.