Steve Cahalan: Arterial Bar & Grill to become Fork & Fable Crafthouse

The Arterial Bar & Grill at 1003 S. 16th St. in La Crosse soon will become Fork & Fable Crafthouse, its owners said last week.

Mark Branson, his cousin Ryan Schlegel and Jake McLees are holding an “Adios Arterial!” party from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 21 with door prizes and chili dogs that the Arterial was long known for. The Arterial then will close for some interior and exterior improvements that probably will take two to three weeks, before reopening with the new name.

The menu will change “a little bit” with the new business name, said McLees, who joined the Arterial as head chef in July 2021 and became part owner in October.

“We want (to keep) the bar and grill feel, with restaurant-quality food,” Schlegel said of Fork & Fable Crafthouse. “We specialize in handcrafted food and craft beer.”

“We want the identity to match the passion for exquisite food,” Branson said of the reason for the upcoming name change.

McLees will continue coming up with dishes with a focus on locally produced, seasonal ingredients.

For more information, call the Arterial at 608-881-8877 or visit https://arterialtavern.com or Facebook.

Three generations of a family have opened Three Gals Variety store in the former Denny’s Market at 701 Walrath St. in Sparta.

Becky Erickson and her mother, Sheri Flock, own the business, which opened June 14 in a vacant former corner grocery store. And Erickson’s 12-year-old daughter Sophie helps at the business when she’s not in school.

Becky Erickson works at the store full time. Flock also is a baker at the Walmart store in Sparta.

Erickson came up with the idea for a variety store after Flock wanted to do something different following the December 2020 death of her husband, Michael Flock, from COVID-19.

Denny’s Market closed a few years ago. “They were huge in the community and did really well with all of the neighborhood kids,” Flock said of the market. “We wanted to bring back that hometown feel and put smiles on kids’ faces. When they come in the store, they see candy and it’s cheap.”

Three Gals Variety has a large selection of candy, much of it small, nostalgic items priced at 10, 15 or 25 cents. “We also have things like snacks, toys (such as rubber band guns) and home decor,” as well as apparel and ice cream treats, Erickson said. She can personalize some items such as T-shirts and coffee mugs, and also makes custom automobile decals from vinyl.

Erickson and Flock also plan to begin carrying merchandise made by area artisans by the end of this year. And they continue making improvements to the building, which they’re in the process of buying.

Store hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and closed Sunday and Monday. For more information, call 608-633-3324 or visit the store’s Facebook page.

Brave Spaces Counseling and Wellness LLC, which has been at 605 S. Fourth St. in La Crosse since June 2021, opened a second office last month at 121 W. Franklin St. in Sparta.

Clinical therapists Nicole Milliren and Nancy Pohlman own the mental health counseling and wellness practice. “After opening our location in La Crosse and seeing such a high need for mental health services in a resource-rich community, we really wanted to be able to serve Monroe County, where there are fewer mental health services,” Milliren said.

“We have several therapists who provide therapy to assist children/youth, adults, couples and families with challenges in mental health, wellness and relationship difficulties,” she said. “Our therapists specialize in multiple approaches to mental health including but not limited to trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy, cognitive behavioral therapy, Circle of Security (attachment-based therapy), child-centered play therapy, Internal Family Systems, foster care and adoption, adoption and blended families, sexuality and gender identity, and mindfulness.

“We also provide K9-assisted skill building to help children and adults with emotional struggles that may not feel comfortable addressing issues with a therapist,” Milliren said. “We also offer trauma-sensitive yoga for individuals and small groups.”

The business previously was known as Infinity Training & Consulting, started in 2017 and was rebranded in January 2021 to add mental health counseling, she said.

For more information, call 608-615-1023 or visit www.brave-spaces.org or Facebook.

The city of La Crosse issued a building permit a week ago for a Starbucks coffee shop that will be built at 2552 Rose St., at the intersection of Rose and West George streets.

The site is just north of the North Country Steak Buffet restaurant and has been vacant since the former Good Steward Resale Shop was razed to help make way for a revamping of Interstate 90 Exit 3. The resale shop moved in 2017 to a new building at 1930 Rose St., because of the road project.

Details on when the new Starbucks will open weren’t available from the Seattle-based company last week.

The Pines restaurant opened June 24 in the former Marco’s Italian & American Grill restaurant at 3514 Blarney Road, near the Interstate 94 exit at Warrens, Wis.

The new restaurant’s menu posted on its Facebook page includes such things as a variety of burgers, chicken and Philly cheesesteak sandwiches, fish tacos, steak, salmon, pasta primavera and salads.

Mark Chew, a Vietnamese native who was raised in America, opened Marco’s in March 2019 and died in December 2021. His family continued to operate Marco’s until new owners opened The Pines.

For more information, call The Pines at 608-374-1014 or visit its Facebook page.