Steve Cahalan: Ashley Furniture HomeStore opens

A new Ashley Furniture HomeStore opened Friday in the former Toys R Us store at 2906 Market Place in Onalaska.
Store hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
“The grand opening will be sometime in the spring, but a date has not been determined,” said Cole Bawek, director of public relations for Ashley Furniture Industries, which is based in Arcadia.
Ashley Furniture HomeStores sell Ashley furniture as well as such things as lighting, rugs and wall art.
Ashley HomeStore is the largest retail furniture store brand in North America, and is one of the world’s best-selling furniture store brands. And Ashley Furniture Industries is the largest manufacturer of home furnishings in the world.
For more information, call the Onalaska store at 608-668-2140 or visit www.Ashleyhomestore.com or the store’s Facebook page.
The Toys R Us store closed in June 2018.
MOAB Enterprises LLC, one of West Salem and La Crosse automobile dealer Rahn Pischke’s (and his sons’) corporations, bought the former Honda automobile dealership property at 500 S. Fourth St. in downtown La Crosse on Nov. 25.
“We intend to use (the former Honda building) for automobile sales and service,” Pischke said Thursday. He and his sons are considering three different ideas for the building, he said, declining to elaborate on those ideas. They also are using the former Honda property for displaying some vehicles that are sold at Pischke’s nearby Nissan and Dodge-Chrysler-Jeep-RAM dealerships.
The Honda building had been vacant since Dahl Honda moved to a new building in Onalaska in May.
Pischke Motors is celebrating its 100th year in business this year. Rahn Pischke’s grandfather, Ralph Pischke, started the business in 1920 in downtown West Salem.
I have a little more information about the Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant that’s under construction at 9415 Hwy. 16, between the Olive Garden restaurant and the new four-unit building at 9417 Hwy. 16 in Onalaska, where a Noodles & Co. restaurant, a Shopko Optical store and an AT&T store have opened. I first wrote about the planned restaurant in my Sept. 13 column, after the city of Onalaska received an application for a building permit for the project.
Support Local Journalism
“I can confirm that Chipotle will be opening a restaurant in 2021” at the Onalaska location, Chipotle spokeswoman Erin Wolford said last week. “This new location will feature a Chipotlane, the brand’s digital drive-thru pick-up lane.
“Those are all the details that I have to share at the moment,” Wolford said. As of Sept. 30, the California-based chain had more than 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany.
Chelsie Moore has opened Resoul Day Spa in Suite 101 at 2850 Midwest Drive in Onalaska.
The new business opened Nov. 1. It’s an Aveda concept spa that uses Aveda products.
The day spa offers skin and body services such as facials, body treatments, massages, waxing, lashes and brows services, nails and makeup. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every other Saturday. The business is taking coronavirus precautions, and Moore hopes to eventually have a grand opening celebration.
For more information, call the business at 608-881-6533 or visit www.resouldayspa.com or its Facebook page.
Ryan and Amber Poppenga opened their new Sport Clips Haircuts salon on Dec. 12 at 1418 S. Losey Blvd., in the building that also houses Dunkin’ Donuts, Jimmy John’s and Verizon Wireless, on the South Side of La Crosse.
And about three weeks ago, they bought the Sport Clips Haircuts salon that opened in 2013 in the Crossing Meadows Shopping Center in Onalaska.
Hours at the new La Crosse salon are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. A grand opening celebration continues for the next few weeks at the La Crosse salon, which has 10 employees.
The Poppengas, who live in Eau Claire, also plan to open a Sport Clips Haircuts salon in Winona, probably next year; and another one in Wausau, probably in 2022.
Sport Clips Haircuts is headquartered in Georgetown, Texas, and has more than 1,850 locations in the United States and Canada. The sports-themed business specializes in cutting men’s and boys’ hair.
For more information about the new La Crosse salon, call 608-518-3232 or visit https://haircutmenlacrosseloseystatewi.com or the salon’s Facebook page.
Menomonie, WIs.
La Crosse, Wis.
La Crosse, Wis.
Winona, Minn.
La Crescent, MInn.
Winona, Minn.
LaCanne Park, Goodview, Minn.
LaCanne Park, Rollingstone, Minn.
Woodlawn Cemetery, Winona
On a hike at Great River Bluffs State Park
Scenery at LaCanne Park, Goodview, Minn.
Butterfly trails, La Crosse bluffs
Community Garden, Menomonie
LaCanne Park, Goodview, Minn.
Autumn color in Woodlawn Cemetery, Winona
Fall colors in Windom Park, Winona
Levee Park, Winona
Bike path around Lake Winona
Fall color in Winona
West Winona from Garvin
Canoes on a peaceful Lake Winona
Glorious Goodview, Winona
Fall colors on Lake Winona
Winona
Golden valley
Miller Bluff trail
Bluffviewing from the lake
Vernon County cruising
Red leaves
Fall fun
View from Irish Hill
Maple shows off its many hues
Grandad's fall colors
Winona
Winona
Winona
Peak color
Color in the coulee
Start of autumn
Swinging into fall
A sign of fall
Steve Cahalan can be reached at stevecahalan.reporter@gmail.com or 608-791-8470.
In this Series
From Tribune files: Openings and closings of La Crosse area businesses
-
Steve Cahalan: Ashley Furniture HomeStore opens
-
Steve Cahalan: Mexican restaurant, brewery expansion are on tap
-
Updated
Steve Cahalan: Bistro opens, HI Express is coming
- 58 updates
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.