Steve Cahalan: Ashley Furniture HomeStore opens

“We intend to use (the former Honda building) for automobile sales and service,” Pischke said Thursday. He and his sons are considering three different ideas for the building, he said, declining to elaborate on those ideas. They also are using the former Honda property for displaying some vehicles that are sold at Pischke’s nearby Nissan and Dodge-Chrysler-Jeep-RAM dealerships.

The Honda building had been vacant since Dahl Honda moved to a new building in Onalaska in May.

Pischke Motors is celebrating its 100th year in business this year. Rahn Pischke’s grandfather, Ralph Pischke, started the business in 1920 in downtown West Salem.

I have a little more information about the Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant that’s under construction at 9415 Hwy. 16, between the Olive Garden restaurant and the new four-unit building at 9417 Hwy. 16 in Onalaska, where a Noodles & Co. restaurant, a Shopko Optical store and an AT&T store have opened. I first wrote about the planned restaurant in my Sept. 13 column, after the city of Onalaska received an application for a building permit for the project.

