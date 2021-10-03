Steve Cahalan: Audiolust, Abracadabra expand in new locations

Audiolust Records and Abracadabra Refurbished have expanded with recent moves to new, larger La Crosse locations.

Meanwhile, Wall Things Co. is about to open in the former Uff-da Shoppe storefront in Westby.

Audiolust Records opened Sept. 18 at 127 S. Sixth St., across the street from the Cathedral of St. Joseph the Workman in downtown La Crosse. It will have a grand opening celebration on Saturday.

Owner Jeff Buchholtz said the business outgrew its original location at 719 State St., where it opened in November 2019. With the move, it has increased its selection of merchandise, he said. “We’ve already expanded our new vinyl (record selection) tenfold,” he said.

Audiolust Records sells new and used vinyl records, compact discs, DVDs, audio and video equipment, vintage arcade games, NASCAR collectibles, tap handles, bar ware, puzzles, signs and even music-themed face masks.

Buchholtz also said Audiolust Records will display and sell compact discs and vinyl records by local bands, and artwork by local artists, without charging them a commission.

Store hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and closed Sunday and Monday. For more information, call 608-519-1600 or visit www.audiolustrecords.com or Facebook.

Jessica Waller-Simdars and her husband, George Simdars, opened Abracadabra Refurbished in August at its new location at 1355 Caledonia St., on the North Side of La Crosse.

Before that, Abracadabra’s products were being sold in part of the Exclusively Yours Salon & Boutique at 1507 Caledonia St. since last November. Wiler-Simdars and her husband had started their refurbished furniture business in August 2018, mostly selling on Facebook.

“I mostly refurbish vintage antique furniture,” Waller-Simdars said. “I try to do things that are interesting” with furniture.

Besides its reclaimed art and furniture, Abracadabra offers custom painting of furniture. It also sells on consignment items made by area artisans, such as jewelry, prints, apparel and crafts. And it sells DIY and Wise Owl paints, as well as Iron Orchid Designs craft supplies, and offers classes.

Hours are 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, by appointment on Monday and Tuesday, and closed Sunday. For more information, call 608-406-6653 or visit www.abracadabrarefurbished.com or Facebook.

Wall Things Co. will open Monday in the former Uff-da Shoppe location at 101 S. Main St. in downtown Westby. The Uff-da Shoppe closed last December.

Wall Things Co. is operated by Driftless Studios, a Westby business that makes signs, magnets, cutting boards, Christmas ornaments, tea towels and other things for the home. The new retail store will sell those things, as well as other items such as additional home decor, tumblers, candles and specialty food products.

For store hours and additional information, call 608-634-6342 or visit the store’s Facebook page or www.driftlessstudios.com.

Steve Cahalan can be reached at stevecahalan.reporter@gmail.com

