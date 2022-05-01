Steve Cahalan: Bakeries to open in Onalaska, La Crosse

Two bakeries soon will open in the former locations of bakeries that closed recently.

Trevor Brown will open Opus Bakehouse on Friday in the former Frenchtastic Bakery location at 1125 Main St. in Onalaska. Frenchtastic closed March 27 because its owner decided to move to Michigan.

Opus’s grand opening will be from 8 a.m. to noon on Friday and Saturday. Those also will be the retail bakery’s hours for the forseeable future, said Brown, who owns Opus and operates it with the help of his wife, Sarah. Brown hopes to eventually be open a third day — Sunday.

Opus bakes specialty breads and pastries with organic and locally produced ingredients and has mainly sold them at the Cameron Park Farmers Market in downtown La Crosse. He began in 2017 and had been baking in the shared commercial kitchen in the Coulee Region Business Center at 1100 Kane St.

“It’s all sourdough,” Brown said of his products.

“They’re all recipes that he developed,” Sarah Brown added.

Trevor Brown said he hopes to also sell Opus products in the Cameron Park Farmers Market by the end of summer, but added that will depend on hiring someone to help. For more information, visit the bakery’s Facebook page.

Meanwhile, the owners of the new Bluebird Bakery & Cafe tentatively plan to open May 12, in the former Great Harvest Bread location at 58 Copeland Ave. in La Crosse.

Faith Roraff, her brother Joseph Roraff and their friends Kayla Hendrix and Kody Taylor are the owners of the new Bluebird Bakery & Cafe, which will offer a variety of breads, sweets, sandwiches and specialty coffee beverages. They bought the equipment of the local Great Harvest Bread store, which closed April 20.

Bluebird’s owners told me Thursday that they had planned to open May 4, but now tentatively plan to open May 12 because remodeling and employee training are taking longer than expected.

As I reported in the April 22 Tribune, a Camping World RV Sales and Service store will open in the former Gander Outdoors store at 1200 Crossing Meadows Drive in Onalaska, according to signs that went up there recently.

More details appeared April 23 in the online blog of DBS Group, LLC, the Onalaska-based contractor that will remodel the building into a Camping World recreational vehicle sales and service store. According to the blog:

For sales areas, improvements will include interior RV display areas, sales and finance support areas, a retail area for RV and camping gear, and an outdoor RV sales and inventory lot.

On the service side, DBS will build 12 interior bays for RV service and associated support areas.

Interior demolition work is under way and full construction will start in mid-May. The project is scheduled for substantial completion in early September.

El Taquito Mexican Truck, a food truck that began operating last year and was based in the Sparta area, now will mainly operate in the parking lot of 608 Brewing Co. at 83 Copeland Ave. in La Crosse. It will open there Tuesday and its grand opening celebration at the new location will be Thursday.

The food truck will be a permanent food option at 608 Brewing, said Phil Humphrey, a 608 Brewing owner and head brewer.

Its hours will be similar to those of 608 Brewing, food truck manager Jeremy La Roche said. Apart from operating at 608 Brewing, he said, “We might do some catering events” elsewhere.

El Taquito features authentic street-style Mexican food, La Roche said, such as tacos, tamales, tortas, burritos and quesadillas. For more information, call 608-633-8869 or visit the food truck’s Facebook page.

Bob Masewicz, CEO of Visua in Suite 126 at 3120 South Ave. in La Crosse, recently started a new company, VirtCh, in the same location and also is its CEO.

Visua, his core company, has been in business since 2016 and provides audio-visual technology in sports stadiums and entertainment facilities around the nation. It’s a full-service design and integration firm that provides LED video displays and scoreboards, sound systems and other audio-visual production equipment.

VirtCh provides remote broadcast and in-house video production for sports teams. “Our VirtCh studios are here in La Crosse, but we run shows for baseball teams across the country,” Masewicz said. “And we just opened a second VirtCh studios location in Lexington, Ky.

“We are growing fast and have tripled in size since VirtCh’s inaugural 2021 season,” Masewicz said. “Our VirtCh employees really enjoy what they do, for they are responsible for directing and producing professional-level sporting events. We are looking for new employees to run this season’s baseball broadcasts right now.”

For more information, call 866-847-8228 or visit www.visua.us or www.virtch.co.

Ali’s Panaderia Bakery at 620 Industrial Drive in Sparta closed Tuesday because of personal hardships, the business announced that day on its Facebook page.

“As of now, there are no plans to reopen our small business anytime in the near future,” its Facebook post said. Ali’s made such things as Mexican and American baked goods and coffee. For more information, visit its Facebook page.

Steve Cahalan can be reached at stevecahalan.reporter@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0