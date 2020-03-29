Steve Cahalan: Beer Shop to open this summer in Sparta

Beau Burlingame and his wife, Jeanette, plan to open the Beer Shop, a combination craft beer bar/tasting room and retail store, sometime in June in the former Loren’s Auto Service building at 200 W. Wisconsin St. in Sparta.

The rural Cashton couple bought the building — which was built in 1939 as a gas station — in February. They bought it from Loren Anderson, who took over the gas station in 1970 and later operated it as an auto repair shop without gasoline sales, until his recent retirement.

Beau Burlingame, a native of West Allis, Wis., worked at the Pearl Street Brewery in La Crosse for about 2 ½ years, first as tasting room manager and more recently as a part-time tour guide.

“I’ve been wanting to do this for a long time,” Burlingame said of his new venture. He plans to sell craft beer, cider and soda pop from the Midwest, with an emphasis on Wisconsin products.

In the area where two service bays were, the Burlingames plan to have a bar with 20 to 30 taps for beer, cider and soda pop. The building’s office area will become a retail store with those beverages as well as Beer Shop merchandise and other items made in the region such as maple syrup and soaps.