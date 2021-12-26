Steve Cahalan: Bicycle shop opens in Holmen Square

A year after he retired from Cisco Systems, John McHenry has opened On Your Left! Cycles bicycle shop in Holmen.

It opened in early November in Suite 524 in the Holmen Square shopping center at 500 N. Holmen Drive. And it’s the only bicycle shop in Holmen.

McHenry said his shop sells new and used bicycles, as well as bicycle apparel and accessories. It also repairs bicycles.

The new business is an authorized dealer for Cannondale, Serotta, Lynskey, Schwinn and GT bicycles. “I sell bicycles that range from the very affordable to the exotic,” said McHenry, who plans to hold a grand opening celebration in early 2022.

His shop has a fitting room, he said, adding that “I’m here to help people enjoy cycling and get the proper fit and bike type.

“I figured Holmen needed a bike shop,” and his store is close to bicycle trails and nice scenery, McHenry said. “I’ve been into cycling my whole life and I worked in bicycle shops when I was in college.”

Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday and Monday.

For more information, call 608-518-0056 or visit www.onyourleftcycles.org or Facebook.

Dr. Kendra Holzer opened Mindful Way LLC, a psychotherapy practice, in early November in Suite 227 in the King on 5th building at 505 King St. in downtown La Crosse.

It is a Mindfulness-based mental health psychotherapy practice for adults, offering individual as well as group psychotherapy. “I have created Mindful Way to make a healing space available in our community for individuals who are interested in cultivating deeper self-awareness, discovering and attuning to their strength-based qualities, and growing their capacity to know the breadth of their inner steadiness,” said Holzer, who is a licensed psychologist.

She received a doctorate in counseling psychology from the University of North Dakota, and a master’s degree in counseling from Winona State University.

Holzer has been a practicing clinician for more than 20 years, working in nonprofit organizations, college counseling centers, county-based social services, community mental health centers and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

For more information, call 608-535-9677, visit www.mindfulwaytherapylacrosse.com or email kh@mindfulwaytherapylacrosse.com.

A new bar and grill is planned at 115 Fifth Ave. S. in downtown La Crosse, which was occupied by Las Margaritas restaurant until that business moved in early 2021 to the former Hardee’s restaurant at 2505 State Road. Las Margaritas opened Feb. 8 at its new location.

Latino Bar LLC has applied to the city of La Crosse for a conditional-use permit that would allow it to apply for a combination beer and liquor license at the downtown location. According to the application and an accompanying cover letter, the new business would provide “our own twist of Mexican tradition.”

The La Crosse Common Council’s Judiciary & Administration Committee will hold a public hearing on the application at 6 p.m. Jan. 4 in the Southside Neighborhood Center at 1300 S. Sixth St.

The common council is expected to vote on the application at its Jan. 13 meeting.

Steve Cahalan can be reached at stevecahalan.reporter@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0