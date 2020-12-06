Steve Cahalan: Bistro opens, HI Express is coming

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cherf said part of the pop-up shop’s sales will be donated to the Betty and Dale Kendrick Art Scholarship Fund, which is administered by the La Crosse Community Foundation. The Kendricks operated Behind the Brewery Gallery from 1970 to 2011.

Hours at Behind the Brewery Art Spot are noon to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and at other times by appointment. “The pop-up shop is planned to operate through January,” Cherf said. The shop is taking coronavirus precautions such as requiring face masks and providing hand sanitizer.

For more information, call Cherf at 608-785-2637.

Coldwell Banker River Valley, Realtors, which is based in Onalaska and has an office in Suite C at 1115 N. Superior Ave. in Tomah, has acquired Century 21 Gold Award Homes at 949 N. Superior Ave. in Tomah. The acquisition was announced last week.

Dennis and Gayle Treu, who had acquired Gold Award Homes in 1998, have become sales associates with the Coldwell Banker River Valley office. Realtors Peg Kohnhorst and Michele Giraud also have made the move from Gold Award Homes to the Coldwell Banker River Valley office.