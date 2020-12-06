Steve Cahalan: Bistro opens, HI Express is coming

La Crosse has a new restaurant, and Onalaska soon will have a new hotel.
Susan Grosz, who lives in Holmen and was born and raised in Germany, opened the Black Forest Bistro on Nov. 27 in the former Burger Fusion Co. restaurant in the food court in Valley View Mall in La Crosse.
The bistro offers German cuisine as well as sourdough panini sandwiches, pasta, breakfast items made with sourdough bagels, soups, salads and desserts, and has breakfast, lunch and dinner menus. German specials include such things as wiener schnitzel, sauerbraten and pork roast with gravy. “We will feature daily specials that will be announced on our Facebook site for under $10 that will be available for immediate pick-up,” Grosz said.
“I am baking cakes and cupcakes with Swiss chocolate frostings, meringue buttercream and my special cream cheese frosting,” she added.
Grosz has applied to the city of La Crosse for licenses to sell wine and beer, which she hopes to begin offering later this month.
The bistro has dine-in, takeout and curbside pick-up options, said Grosz, who was trained in a culinary school in Germany and worked in food establishments in that country and in Austria, Switzerland and Italy. This year was her first for selling sourdough breads and bagels at farmers markets in Holmen, Sparta and Whitehall.
The bistro’s hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday and closed Monday.
For more information, call the bistro at 608-518-5751 or visit www.blackforestbistro.net or the bistro’s Facebook page.
Look for the new Holiday Inn Express & Suites hotel at 2614 Midwest Drive, east of Theater Road in Onalaska, to open in a few weeks.
Wieser Brothers General Contractor Inc. of La Crescent is general contractor for the five-story hotel, which is being developed by Winona-based Rivers Hotel Co.
The national Holiday Inn Express website has been accepting reservations for the new hotel for arrivals on or after Feb. 28. “That is when we are accepting reservations at the moment, but it will be moved up as we get closer to opening,” Dan Rivers, project manager with Rivers Hotel Co., said Wednesday. “We plan to be open by the first of the year.”
The city of Onalaska’s Administrative & Judiciary Committee last week recommended approval of hotel and beer and liquor licenses for the hotel, and the Onalaska Common Council is expected to take final action at its meeting Tuesday.
The beer and liquor licenses are for the market in the hotel’s lobby area, Rivers said. “There will also be soft drinks, snacks and frozen items for sale there,” he said.
With 136 guest rooms, the hotel will have 48 suites, a large fitness center, two meeting rooms and a pool area with a large pool, hot tub and zero-entry kids’ pool with a small slide. It also will have a free breakfast buffet.
The La Crosse VA Clinic will open Dec. 14 in part of the former Herberger’s department store on the east side of Valley View Mall, said Jessica Hennessey, acting public affairs officer for the Tomah VA Medical Center. The clinic’s address will be 4000 State Road 16.
The clinic, previously known as the River Valley VA Community Clinic, is moving to the mall from 2600 State Road and 1525 S. Losey Blvd. on the South Side of La Crosse.
The Tomah VA Medical Center announced in October 2019 that the clinic would move to the mall in early 2021. More information about the move is expected to be released this week.
Behind the Brewery Art Spot opened Nov. 27 as a holiday season pop-up shop in the former Unique Boutique location at 515 Main St. in downtown La Crosse.
One of its organizers, James Cherf, said the pop-up shop is selling artwork from his former Behind the Brewery Gallery at 1026 S. Front St., which closed with his sale of that building to the nearby City Brewing Co. in 2018. And it is selling some donated artwork.
Cherf said part of the pop-up shop’s sales will be donated to the Betty and Dale Kendrick Art Scholarship Fund, which is administered by the La Crosse Community Foundation. The Kendricks operated Behind the Brewery Gallery from 1970 to 2011.
Hours at Behind the Brewery Art Spot are noon to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and at other times by appointment. “The pop-up shop is planned to operate through January,” Cherf said. The shop is taking coronavirus precautions such as requiring face masks and providing hand sanitizer.
For more information, call Cherf at 608-785-2637.
Coldwell Banker River Valley, Realtors, which is based in Onalaska and has an office in Suite C at 1115 N. Superior Ave. in Tomah, has acquired Century 21 Gold Award Homes at 949 N. Superior Ave. in Tomah. The acquisition was announced last week.
Dennis and Gayle Treu, who had acquired Gold Award Homes in 1998, have become sales associates with the Coldwell Banker River Valley office. Realtors Peg Kohnhorst and Michele Giraud also have made the move from Gold Award Homes to the Coldwell Banker River Valley office.
“It was important to us to maintain an affiliation with a company that is locally and family-owned, while also connected to a well-known and highly-regarded real estate brand,” Dennis Treu said. The Treus were looking for a like-minded company to take over their business operations, so they could spend more time working directly with clients, and more time visiting their children and grandchildren who live out-of-state.
Coldwell Banker River Valley said the acquisition further establishes it as one of the area’s largest real estate companies, with a physical presence in five offices, two states and four multiple listing services. It has served the Tomah area since 2010, when it acquired Coldwell Banker Superior Realty in Tomah. The company also has offices in Black River Falls and in Winona and Rochester, Minn. For more information, visit www.cbrivervalley.com or the agency’s Facebook page.
Amanda and Doug Wallerman opened The Bossy Cow Country Store on Nov. 13 in their repurposed garage at 21617 Jitney Ave., rural Norwalk. The new store is about 10 miles southwest of Tomah.
“Doug and I own Ridgeville Holsteins Too dairy farm and opened The Bossy Cow Country Store as a means to diversify and make our farm sustainable for future generations by selling meat from animals grown here at the farm,” Amanda said.
Their farm is primarily a dairy farm, she said. “We raise our beef and we purchase young pigs and sheep to raise for meat from friends,” she said.
“We have various breeds of beef at this time,” Amanda said. “They are grain-fed without any antibiotics or growth hormones, and all of our meats are processed and packaged at Foss Fine Meats in Sparta.
“We just got lamb in this week,” Amanda said, adding that “We will source our lamb and pork from close farming friends until our animals are ready for processing.” Next spring, the Wallermans also plan to raise broilers and turkeys.
The Bossy Cow Country Store also sells fresh cheese, Amish candies, craft beer, local wine and other local items such as barbecue sauces, coffee and handcrafted items. “Most items are produced within a 100-mile radius of our store,” Amanda said.
The Wallermans have sold bulk beef for years, Doug said. “We may want to try more fun things as the store in the future, such as a sunflower patch, or petting farm, and have the room here to do it without buying more land or buildings,” he said.
Store hours are 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The store will only be open by appointment between Dec. 19 and Jan. 9. After that, winter hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Appointments can be made for other times. For more information, call the store at 608-343-9928 or visit its Facebook page.
Jake’s Northwoods in Sparta announced Tuesday that it will close as a restaurant effective Jan. 3 because of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Like most restaurants, we operate on very thin margins and the impacts of COVID have left little room for us to operate properly,” its owners said in a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page. But they added, “Although the restaurant will be closing, we will still be offering some catering and use of our event space.”
For more information, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.
As I mentioned in last Sunday’s column, Patty Burfield and Michelle Smith of rural Brownsville, Minn., bought River’s Edge Pet Crematorium on Sept. 15 from Sue Peterson of rural De Soto, Wis., and moved it Oct. 5 to a new building at 3956 County 3, three miles west of Brownsville.
I failed to mention the telephone number and website address for River’s Edge. They are 507-482-6765 and www.riversedgepetcrematorium.com. The business also is on Facebook.
Steve Cahalan can be reached at stevecahalan.reporter@gmail.com or 608-791-8470.
