Steve Cahalan: Black Forest Bistro to open in Valley View Mall

Bottles of wine from the Simeonidis Estate winery in Greece began appearing on local store and restaurant shelves in September, and Fimple plans to add wines from additional Greek wineries in the future. “I am currently working on a deal to get olive oil and grain products, too,” from the Mediterranean region, mostly from Greece, he said.

“Currently, I’m the only importer of these (wine) labels into the United States, and Wisconsin is the only state where these wines are available. Fimple said. In this area, he is selling Greek wines to Christos Taverna, Eudora: Fine Wine and Gifts, Soula’s Cuisina, 4 Sisters Wine Bar & Tapas Restaurant and Woodman’s Food Market.

“I have a small warehouse right now, but it is just for storage of products,” Fimple said. “I hope to have a permanent office within a few months. I am the sole owner, but I am working with a few consultants locally to help with marketing and sales.”

For more information, call Fimple at 608-396-1053 or visit www.arisglobalimports.com or the corporation’s Facebook page.

The Good Bean coffee cafe opened Oct. 2 in the Coulee Recovery Center at 933 Ferry St. in La Crosse.