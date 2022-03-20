Steve Cahalan: Blair Meat Market makes its debut

Two rural Blair families, including one that raises beef and dairy cattle, have opened a meat processing and retail sales business in Blair.

Meanwhile, a new upscale thriftery and boutique opened last week in downtown La Crosse, and a North Side antiques and collectibles store has announced it is moving.

Retail sales began Feb. 21 at the new Blair Meat Market, at 650 W. Fourth St. in Blair. The new building is at the corner of highways 95 and 53, across from Kwik Trip.

The market’s beef comes from cattle raised on the farm of Perry and Renee Kujak, whose partners in the new business are Michael and Jenna Haarsma. Both couples are active in the meat market business. While the Kujaks are farmers, Michael Haarsma is lead butcher as well as an emergency medical technician and firefighter, and Jenna Haarsma also is a registered nurse.

The market’s other meats come from livestock raised by other area farmers. Some of its most popular meats are summer sausage, hot dogs and fresh beef and pork cuts such as steaks. The market also sells other locally produced items such as farm fresh eggs from Michael’s parents, Miriam and Kelly Haarsma; honey; maple syrup, AMPI cheese and lefse from Countryside Lefse.

The Blair Meat Market offers both fresh and frozen meats, Renee Kujak said. Each Friday its meat case is restocked with fresh, never-frozen beef and pork products that were cut and packaged the day before. The business also does custom processing for area farmers.

The meat market’s hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday.

For more information, call 608-989-2510 or visit the store’s Facebook page.

The new White Buffalo Thriftery Co. opened Thursday at 111 N. Fourth St., just south of the Rivoli Theater in downtown La Crosse.

It’s a new and used home decor small business with a passion for pretty things at a thrifty price, co-owner Katie Pehling said. “We provide a unique shopping experience of new and thrifted Mid-Century Modern, Boho Chic, Western-inspired and personally selected home decor items,” she said. “Our goal is to provide our guests the opportunity to find their white buffalo – a unique, one-of-any-kind, or long-sought-after item that they cannot live without.”

The new store offers such new and used items as home furnishings, decor, dishes, throw pillows, blankets, artwork, jewelry, purses, bags and furniture, Pehling said, describing her merchandise as eclectic. And it sells live plants as well as planters, and also buys and refurbishes furniture.

White Buffalo purchases its merchandise at places such as flea markets, online auctions, antique stores and thrift shops, Pehling said.

White Buffalo’s merchandise also can be purchased on its website, www.whitebuffalothriftery.com, which was expected to be operating by this weekend. For more information, call 608-377-0460 or visit Facebook.

I noticed last week that the Timeless Treasures storefront at 1233 Caledonia St. looked empty.

Then I went to the store’s Facebook page and saw that it had closed temporarily in late February. A Feb. 25 post on its Facebook page said “We are moving! We are closed! More details will come!”

Timeless Treasures opened at that location in September 2020, selling such things as antiques, vintage items, furniture, crafts and some new merchandise. Before opening there, the business was known as the La Crescent Upscale Flea Market and operated in the former Commodore Restaurant & Lounge building in La Crescent.

For more information, visit the store’s Facebook page.

Steve Cahalan can be reached at stevecahalan.reporter@gmail.com.

