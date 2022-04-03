Steve Cahalan: Bluebird Bakery to replace Great Harvest

April 20 will be the last day for the Great Harvest Bread Co. store at 58 Copeland Ave., which Jennifer Williamson opened in January 2014.

Williamson said last week that she has sold her equipment to four local people who will open the independent Bluebird Bakery & Cafe there. Faith Roraff, one of the four, told me that her group plans to open their bakery and cafe by early May.

“My husband retired in January and I wanted to retire with him,” Williamson said of her decision to sell her business. And commuting from her home in Winona to the La Crosse business six days a week also is a factor, she said.

Great Harvest makes and sells a variety of breads, scones, muffins, cookies and deli sandwiches. Hours until its La Crosse location closes are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday. Williamson is reminding customers to use their gift cards and loyalty points before her Great Harvest store closes.

“We’ll have a variety of breads, sweets and sandwiches,” Roraff said of her group’s plans for the Bluebird Bakery & Cafe. “And we also want to have specialty coffee” beverages.

Roraff said her three partners in the new business are her brother, Joseph Roraff; and their friends Kayla Hendrix and Kody Taylor. Hendrix has lots of experience working in bakeries, she said.

For more information, visit the local Great Harvest store’s website at http://greatharvestlacrossewi.com or its Facebook page.

Town n’ Country Title, a Holmen-based title company, opened its 10th office on March 7 in Suite H at 1115 N. Superior Ave. in Tomah.

A grand opening celebration will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 7, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. “All are welcome to join for a night of networking, snacks, refreshments and fun,” title company owner Nancy McHugh said.

Hours at the new Tomah office are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Its telephone number is 608-315-8148. For more information, visit www.townncountrytitle.com, Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.

Tony Rausa, who owns the Preferred Insurance Agency in La Crosse, purchased the Encompass Insurance Solutions Inc. insurance agency at 202 Main St. in Black River Falls on Friday, and merged it into his Preferred Insurance Agency business.

With the acquisition, Preferred’s Black River Falls office operates from a new location, 10 S. Roosevelt Road. Rausa said he bought the independent insurance agency from Tom Hubert, and staff members Angie Were and Linette Davidson now work for Preferred, which also is an independent insurance agency.

Rausa started his local Preferred office in 2016 and moved it to its current location at 401 King St. in La Crosse in 2017.

For more information, call the Black River Falls office at 715-284-5318 or visit www.preferredlax.com or Facebook.

Dr. Erica Burger, a psychiatrist, recently opened Driftless Integrative Psychiatry, a holistic psychiatry practice, at 20 N. Second St. in downtown Lansing, Iowa.

She described her practice as a heart-centered and holistic clinic that specializes in helping people feel empowered to activate their inner healing.

“I utilize several different tools including the thoughtful prescribing of medications, supplements, nutritional psychiatry counseling and psychotherapy,” Burger said. “Two innovative psychotherapy approaches we offer include accelerated resolution therapy and ketamine-assisted psychotherapy. Ketamine is a safe medicine with psychedelic effects and is capable of enhancing one’s inner healing intelligence.”

Driftless Integrative Psychiatry is one of only a few clinics in the Midwest that offers ketamine-assisted psychotherapy and is the first in Iowa, Burger said.

Both in-person and virtual visits are available for people who live in Wisconsin, Minnesota or Iowa.

Burger previously worked as an outpatient psychiatrist at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Viroqua and Boscobel. She has a bachelor’s degree in sustainable agriculture from Northern Michigan University, and two degrees — doctor of osteopathic medicine and master of public health — from Des Moines University.

For more information, visit www.driftlessintegrativepsychiatry.com or Facebook.

Steve Cahalan can be reached at stevecahalan.reporter@gmail.com.

