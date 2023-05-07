Paul and Deb Brazil plan to grow their Bluff Top Vineyard winery business, several months after opening their wine shop and production facility. It’s at 27168 Bauer Road, about two miles north of the Interstate 90 Nodine exit, off Apple Blossom Drive/County Road 3 in Winona County.

“We did a soft opening last fall and are slowly ramping up our hours this spring and summer,” Deb said. “We are planning some live music in June and other activities this summer.”

The winery opened in October. For its hours, visit the “Events” page on the website www.blufftopvineyard.com.

The Brazils planted their first grapevines — the Itasca and Petite Pearl varieties — in 2018. They added a third variety, Crimson Pearl, in 2019 and now have a total of 2,380 grapevines growing on about 4¼ acres of land near their shop. Their first harvest was last fall. While the Brazils don’t plan to expand their grapevine acreage as they have full-time job elsewhere, they said grape production on the existing vines will increase.

Both of the Brazils make wine, but Paul explained, “She’s the winemaker, and I’m the grape grower.” At the moment, the winery has four of its wines for sale – Sangria Sunrise, Elderberry Crush, Summer Breeze and Maple Lemon. A fifth, Blood Orange Sunset, is expected to be available in June.

The wine shop also sells wine glasses with the winery’s logo, and has inside and outdoor seating.

Its wine is served at the Swing Bridge Pub restaurant in La Crescent and at JT’s Corner Bar & Grill in Houston. The Brazils plan to approach nearby Minnesota liquor stores, as well as other bars and restaurants, about carrying their wines.

They had been making wine at home for themselves for about five years before deciding to go into the wine business. The Brazils developed a passion for making wine after years of going on wine tours and becoming members of The Fermented Friends, an area home wine making group.

For more information, call 507-458-3284 or visit www.blufftopvineyard.com or Facebook.

Its new owner plans to demolish the former The Company Store call center at 455 Park Plaza Drive in La Crosse by the end of this year, and start construction of a new multi-story, mixed-use building at the site in 2025.

Allan McCormick of La Crescent told me last week that the new building would be mainly residential — probably mostly apartments, although there could be some condominiums. And the first floor would have commercial space — possibly for a restaurant. McCormick said he is talking to a prospective restaurant operator.

I spoke to McCormick after the La Crosse City Plan Commission on Monday recommended approving his application for a conditional-use permit to tear down the current building. The La Crosse Common Council is expected to vote on the application Thursday.

McCormick told me he anticipates starting construction of the new building in 2025 and completing it by 2027.

Asbestos abatement is underway in the former call center, which has been vacant for years.

“The unique features of this property with the Mississippi waterfront, proximity to parks and downtown La Crosse, make it arguably the most desirable undeveloped site in La Crosse,” McCormick said in a note that accompanied his application to the city.

The La Crosse Common Council is expected to decide at its meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday whether to approve an exception to the city’s minimum height standards that’s being sought by Scooter’s Coffee franchisee Northern Grounds LLC for a proposed Scooter’s drive-thru at 224 La Crosse St., near the Hampton Inn & Suites hotel downtown.

At their meetings last week, the City Plan Commission and the council’s Judiciary & Administration Committee both recommended that an exception not be granted. The city normally would require a minimum of two stories for construction of a new building at the proposed site. Northern Grounds’ application for an exception says that isn’t feasible for its proposed drive-thru.

GET Fit Studio Fitness & Massage for Everybody at 315 Ryan St. in Holmen will celebrate 10 years in business with an event from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the studio.

“It is an open house, a yoga class that starts at 6:30 p.m., free chair massages and assisted stretching, food trucks, face painting and local artisans selling their handmade items,” said Sarah Lau-Melby, who owns the business with her husband, Jake Melby. The business has been in Holmen for five years, after five years in Trempealeau.

It offers massage therapy, small group fitness classes, water fitness classes held in Onalaska and Holmen, personal training, guest speakers and monthly events such as make-and-take crafts.

For more information, call 608-738-7347 or visit www.getfitstudiobysarah.com or Facebook.

