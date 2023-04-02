Joe and Jodi Villacrez have opened the Bog’s Edge Brewing Co. microbrewery at 3511 Blarney Road on the outskirts of Warrens, Wis., where Joe is making small batches of his own beer while also dispensing craft beers from small Wisconsin breweries at guest taps behind the taproom bar.

Bog’s Edge opened March 2 near the Interstate 94 Warrens exit. Hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday.

Joe Villacrez has been serving his own beer on Saturdays and said it’s been quickly selling out. He expects to serve his own Belly Up Brown Ale this coming Saturday.

He will be making and selling much more of his own beer once his three-barrel brewing system, which can make 100 gallons per batch, is up and running by fall.

Villacrez also has a three-acre vineyard and last year sold all of its grape juice to the St. Mary’s Distillery near Cashton.

“I always wanted to start a winery, and I thought this (building) would be a good place for it,” he said. “It just didn’t happen that way. My wife said, ‘You make good beer, why don’t you open a brewery?’ So I went with that.” Villacrez has been home-brewing beer for more than 20 years.

Bog’s Edge also sells canned soda pop and bottled water, along with popcorn and pretzels. Customers are welcome to bring food with them.

For more information, call 608-343-6708, or visit bogsedgebrewing.com or Facebook.

Tami Rae has started Chasin Dreams LLC, which is organizing the Chasin Dreams Farmers Flea Market. That event will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Saturday from April 29 to Oct. 31 on property that Rae bought last fall at N4440 Hwy. 162, south of Interstate 90 Exit 15, the Bangor exit.

The Saturday events will feature a swap meet, flea market, farmers market, food vendors, Amish goods, games, events held by nonprofit organizations, consignment auctions, trout fishing and more, Rae said. Some of those activities also will be held on other days.

“We’re still looking for nonprofits, vendors and food,” Rae said. The nine-acre site has a trout stream and two large buildings, where she said she has space available for rent to food or retail businesses. “We’re providing opportunities for growing new businesses,” and fun for the whole family, Rae said of the property.

For more information, call 608-387-6613, or visit www.Chasindreamsfleamarket.com or the Chasin Dreams Facebook page.

Remedy Intelligent Staffing will hold a grand opening celebration from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at its new location in Suite 106 at 9348 State Road 16 in the Crosseroads Center shopping center in Onalaska. Remedy’s office is between Gaming Generations and the China Inn restaurant.

The public is invited to the event, which will feature snacks, refreshments and a raffle prize drawing.

The new location opened Feb. 22, said Taylor Miller, market manager at the Onalaska office. It previously had been at 1288 Rudy St. in Onalaska since it first opened in 2010.

Remedy is a staffing agency that serves employers who are looking for workers, and people who are looking for work. Remedy has about 20 locations in Wisconsin and the Onalaska office serves an area within about a 90-minute drive from Onalaska.

The office’s hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments are available but walk-ins also are welcome. For more information, call 608-783-1652 or visit www.remedystaffing.com/locations/onalaska-wi/81566-7784 or Facebook.

FixidFitness opened in November at 514 State St. in downtown La Crosse.

It’s the second location for the Eau Claire, Wis.-based business, which CEO Megan Radle describes as a wellness center that specializes in the recovery of mental, behavioral and recovery health through physical health. The first location is in Eau Claire and a third location is expected to open in mid-May in Green Bay.

The La Crosse location’s focus with clients is on strength and conditioning, pilates, mobility and function, endurance and sports performance, “with an emphasis on adaptive fitness,” Radle said. R.J. Lynch is head health trainer at the La Crosse location. Its hours are 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Radle said she started FixidFitness in 2020 after experiencing her own challenges throughout childhood and into adulthood. She said she realized how much physical health coincided with mental, behavioral and recovery health. And she said FixidFitness helps people who seek healing of their life’s challenges by providing wellness and physical health training.

FixidFitness also works with the state’s Comprehensive Community Services and Children’s Long-Term Support programs.

For more information, call 715-514-0242, or visit www.FixidFitness.com or Facebook, Instagram or TikTok.

Becky Herold is starting First Fridays and Saturdays this week in space she is leasing in part of the former Mill Road Banquet Center at 20020 W. Mill Road, near the ballpark at Reception Park in Galesville, Wis.

She describes the new venture, which will debut from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, as an event featuring food, entertainment and artisans selling such things as jewelry, art, home decor, quilts, rugs, T-shirts, wood art, garden art and gift items. It will be held on the first Friday and Saturday of each month.

Herold also has moved her b.josephine artisan jewelry & miscellany business to the space. She said she makes funky jewelry from “pre-loved” leather coats and purses. “I also reinvent other items,” she said.

Herold said she continues to welcome additional vendors for the new event. For more information, call her at 608-769-9797 or visit the b.josephine Facebook page.

