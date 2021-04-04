Steve Cahalan: Bowling alley has new owners, new name

Angela and Brian Kelly have purchased and renamed Bricks Bowling at 16902 S. Davis St. in downtown Galesville, ensuring that the six-lane bowling alley has a future.

They bought the building and business in January, and renamed it Gale’s Lanes. The Kellys began offering open bowling there on March 26 and also are hosting leagues three nights a week.

Open bowling is from 4 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday. “Those are currently our hours the public can come in to bowl or to book parties,” Angela Kelly said. “We look forward to expanding our hours for open bowling in the coming weeks and months” and the bowling alley’s website will have updated hours.

“Right now, we are operating with limited hours while we continue to make improvements to the building and business,” Kelly said. The wood lanes will be resurfaced in July and a grand opening event will be in August.

“We have a full bar with an expanding offering of beers and house drinks, including non-alcoholic options,” Kelly said.