Steve Cahalan: Brothers buy South Lanes Pizza & Wings in La Crosse

Three brothers with plenty of experience in the pizza business have purchased South Lanes Pizza & Wings at 1501 S. Losey Blvd. in the Village Shopping Center in La Crosse.
Curtis, Nic and Peter Chritton bought South Lanes on Jan. 13 from Matt Thornton, who had opened it at that location in October 2021. South Lanes Bowling & Pizza at 4107 Mormon Coulee Road closed in June 2020, and that building was razed to make way for a new Caribou Coffee shop.
Thornton bought the pizza part of the business — including the recipes and kitchen equipment — in April 2021.
Curtis Chritton said he and his brothers plan no major changes. “Don’t mess with a good thing,” he added.
“We wanted to be our own boss,” Chritton said of the brothers buying South Lanes. “We wanted to continue a great La Crosse staple and bring it to a new generation.”
People are also reading…
- Sheriff's deputies seize $125,000 worth of pot and psilocybin mushrooms from pair of Sparta residences
- 5 names to know as search begins for new Wisconsin men's hockey coach
- La Crosse man, 20, accused of sexually assaulting, impregnating 15-year-old girl
- Shocking Wisconsin men's basketball loss leaves Tyler Wahl's future uncertain
- What to know about Wisconsin and the NIT, college basketball's second-chance tournament
- WIAA Division 4 state girls basketball: Bahr tradition continues for La Crosse Aquinas
- La Crosse man accused of injuring man with glass bottle after bathroom dispute at pub
- Coon Valley man injured in tractor trailer semi rollover Monday
- Steve Cahalan: Pizzeria Dolorosa opens in downtown La Crosse
- WIAA state girls basketball: Aquinas prepares for Laconia and Division 4 title game
- How Wisconsin football lured its special teams coach from a Division II powerhouse
- WIAA state girls basketball: Semifinal pairings, times released
- Open Jim: Is youth to blame for Wisconsin basketball's uneven season?
- La Crosse man accused of reckless endangerment
- Traffic stop leads to cocaine arrest in La Crosse
The three brothers together have about 56 years of experience working at seven area pizza locations. Nic had been South Lanes general manager since March 2022 and also had worked at South Lanes when it was on Mormon Coulee Road.
Besides pizza and wings, South Lanes has a full bar and beverages such as beer, wine, cocktails and soft drinks. And it has appetizers such as cheese curds, french fries, onion rings, garlic bread and garlic cheese bread, as well as ice cream from The Pearl Ice Cream Parlor.
South Lanes offers dine-in, carry out and delivery service.
South Lanes’ hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. Also, pizza slices can be purchased from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, call 608-788-1303 or visit www.southlanespizza.com or Facebook.
Prestige Furniture, which opened a store in November in Sparta, opened a second location March 3 in the former Sime Furniture store at 1300 S. Hwy. 14 in Viroqua.
Prestige Furniture owner Mike Kidd said he bought and remodeled the Viroqua store. “The opportunity came up and I think it’s a great location on the highway,” he said. The new store’s hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday and closed Wednesday.
“We’ll probably do something in a couple months,” Kidd said, when asked whether he plans to hold a grand opening celebration at the Viroqua store.
He also said he plans to once again have a furniture store in the La Crosse market. “We’re still trying to find the right spot,” he said.
Kidd started Prestige Furniture in Holmen in 2016 and moved it to Valley View Mall in La Crosse in 2019. He closed the mall location at the end of December 2022, soon after opening his store at 119 S. Water St. in downtown Sparta.
For more information, call the Viroqua store at 608-638-7843 or visit www.prestigefurniture.com or Facebook.
Mark and Brandy Mustio opened the Puplife Dog Club dog daycare and dog boutique on March 1 at 2127 George St. on the North Side of La Crosse.
“We specialize in fun items for dogs and their humans,” Brandy said of the merchandise in the couple’s dog boutique.
Some examples include doggie cigars, which Brandy describes as “a meat stick for dogs;” Bowser Beer, which is a nutritional supplement for dogs; cake mixes and ice cream mixes for dogs, party hats for dogs, dog-themed T-shirts for humans and dog collars and sweaters. “Everything we carry here is made in the USA,” she said. Hours are 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday. Puplife Dog Club probably will hold a grand opening celebration within a month, Mark said.
For more information, call 608-519-4545 or visit www.puplifedogclub.com or Facebook.
Jade Gilbertson has opened her jade willow artisan and boutique gift store in the former Create Happy location at 19921 W. Gale Ave. in downtown Galesville. Create Happy recently moved to Centerville.
The store opened Feb. 4. Hours are 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, said Gilbertson, who hopes to expand hours soon.
“My main focus is that I make clay earrings (both dangles and studs), that are hypoallergenic, nickel free and very lightweight, which I think is a huge selling point to customers,” she said. “The entire process is truly a form of art for me and expressing myself. I have been selling at vendor events since September 2022.” She also sells earrings on her website.
“I also make custom designs and get them printed on apparel and drinkware,” Gilbertson said. “I also make gemstone necklaces, faux floral arrangements and macrame keychains, and you’ll likely continue to see more one-of-a-kind items made by me. I am also a boutique and sell accessories and gifts” such as hats, graphic apparel and candles.
For more information, visit www.jadewillow.shop or Facebook or Instagram or email jadewillowboutique@gmail.com.