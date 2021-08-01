Steve Cahalan: Businesses bring new life to The Timbers in Onalaska

A sporting goods shop; ice cream parlor; a sports facility with batting cages, a golf simulator and skating lanes; a real estate brokerage’s office and a planned bar and grill are bringing new life to the two buildings in The Timbers development, which opened in 2007 along Hwy. 35 in Onalaska.
Aaron and Amanda Ross bought the north building at 420 Second Ave. S. on Tuesday. They opened The Zone in part of that building on July 19.
The Zone has two batting cages for softball and baseball, and a golf simulator is expected to open this Friday. Skating lanes with synthetic ice will be available this fall for hockey players and figure skaters. The Zone will have winter indoor golf and batting leagues and host special events and parties. For more information, visit www.timberszone.com or The Zone’s Facebook page.
The Rosses opened The Crossroads Ice Cream Parlor on Monday in the storefront next to The Zone. Their daughter, Addie, manages the ice cream business, which sells 16 flavors of Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream in the form of cones, cups, sundaes, malts and shakes.
The ice cream parlor’s hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit www.crossroadsicecreamparlor.com.
In the space on the other side of the ice cream parlor, Derek Morse has opened GameDay Supply. He started that business in 2015 as a mobile sporting goods store mostly selling baseball and softball items to players and fans at tournaments. Within the past year, he’s also created a website that he sells sporting goods on.
Morse opened his retail store in the Rosses’ building July 7.
In the store, he sells custom athletic apparel and uniforms, sporting goods such as bats and fielding gloves, and a line of fishing apparel that he designed. Morse also sells custom batting gloves with logos that teams and other organizations can order for players.
GameDay’s store hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday. For more information, call 608-317-5215 or visit www.gamedaysupply.net or Facebook.
Meanwhile, United Country Midwest Lifestyle Properties, a real estate brokerage, soon will open in its new location at 426 Second Ave. S. in the south building at The Timbers development.
Josh Genz, owner/broker of United Country Midwest Lifestyle Properties, said he bought the building on Tuesday and has always loved the look and feel of these special buildings in Onalaska. This new office space really showcases who they are as a lifestyle real estate brand, he said.
Genz and his partner own and operate real estate and auction offices across the state of Wisconsin, Southeast Minnesota and Northeast Iowa. Their team of agents and staff in those offices serve buyers and sellers in many specialty property groups with a focus on residential homes, recreational/hunting land, farm land, country homes, waterfront properties and luxury homes, as well as commercial and development properties. For more information, call 608-399-1013 or visit www.midwestlifestyles.com or Facebook.
Genz said he is excited to bring life back to these staple buildings in Onalaska and will provide dedicated space in his building that will house The Crossroads Bar & Grill, which the Rosses will own and their son, Austin, will manage. The Rosses plan to open the bar and grill this fall.
Austin Ross said the bar and grill’s menu will include such things as soups, salads, burgers made with certified Angus beef, and also will have Beast Burgers with patties that it will make with elk, buffalo, wild boar and wagyu beef.
There will be a third component in the upper-level mezzanine that Genz said will focus on community space for rent. The space will be great to host small events, training and conference style meetings as well as small group functions, youth groups, etc., he said. “More details will be released on these components of the development as they become finalized,” Genz said.
While a new apparel store has opened in Valley View Mall, another will close soon.
Micquel Jackson opened The Guy Girl Code Inc. on July 22. Jackson said he opened it that day at 12:16 p.m. as that’s a special time for him — his father died of COVID-19 at exactly that time of day.
“We have fashions for men and women and young adults,” Jackson said, adding that the store soon will have apparel for children.
“We’re a hybrid fashion store,” he said. “We’re mixing fashion with education, hip-hop, substance abuse prevention and mental health.”
Visitors to the store can use their smartphones to scan in QR codes that provide information on those topics.
Jackson said the store also will have some desks where students can catch up on homework or visit.
Jackson, who at one time was homeless, said he felt inspired to start the new business when the time was right.
For more information, visit www.theguygirlcode.com or Instagram.
Meanwhile, signs posted in The Children’s Place store in Valley View Mall say the store will close in August, and that an inventory clearance sale is underway.
An employee told me the store is expected to close at the end of August, but would close earlier if its inventory sells out before then.
The New Jersey-based chain’s store in the mall opened in 2013, selling clothing, shoes, accessories and outerwear for girls and boys.
Steve Cahalan can be reached at stevecahalan.reporter@gmail.com.
