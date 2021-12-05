Steve Cahalan: Businesses revitalize Bangor

In last week’s column, I wrote about a spurt of business openings in downtown Galesville.

This week, there’s news about some recent business openings that are helping revitalize downtown Bangor.

Jenna Dettmering opened Charged on Nov. 11 in part of the former Lloyd’s Speedstop building at 1710 Pearl St. in Bangor.

Meanwhile, Beth McGowan plans to open her Be Still Yoga studio in late December in another part of the same building. She’s already holding classes elsewhere in Bangor, until her new studio is ready.

Dettmering, who also owns Empower Nutrition in downtown West Salem, said her new Bangor business is a meal replacement shake and energizing drink bar. It sells meal replacement shakes, energizing tea and protein coffee made with Herbalife products, and also offers wellness coaching. Dettmering is an Herbalife distributor.

“We will also (in the near future) be offering protein baked goods such as protein bites, doughnuts, pies, parfaits, cookies, etc.,” she said.

“I am honored to be able to help bring back small businesses to the community of Bangor,” Dettmering said. “And I’m so thankful for the love and support we have received so far.”

Hours at Charged are 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 608-451-0012 or visit Charged’s Instagram and Facebook pages.

Beth McGowan started teaching yoga classes in studios in the Madison, Wis., area and online nearly two years ago, under the name Be Still Health and Wellness.

She moved to Bangor in June, teaches yoga classes in the area, and is looking forward to having her own yoga studio at 1710 Pearl St. in Bangor. “We’re aiming for probably opening it in late December, with a full launch in January,” she said. With the move to her own studio, McGowan is changing her business name to Be Still Yoga.

“It’s been my passion to bring yoga to people and build a community,” McGowan said. “I like the feeling of closeness that you get in a small town,” said McGowan, who grew up in the small community of Blanchardville, Wis.

For more information, call 608-315-2224 or visit www.BeStillHealthandWellness.com or Facebook.

After working there for four years, Brooke Weber purchased the Expressions Hair & Tanning business and building at 1517 Commercial St. in Bangor in August, and renamed it Parlour Fifteen Beauty Lounge.

Weber said she remodeled the building, and installed new equipment while continuing to operate in it.

Parlour Fifteen offers makeup, eyelash extensions, microblading, spray tans, henna brows, lash lifts and tints, and also is a full-service hair salon. Weber also plans to begin offering Botox and filler services in January.

Parlour Fifteen also sells hair care products and some locally made items such as earrings, headbands, custom soaps and candles.

Weber said remodeling her building was a “huge accomplishment” and said she’s excited about new businesses opening in Bangor.

For more information, call 608-387-6695 or visit Parlour Fifteen’s Facebook page.

