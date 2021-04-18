Steve Cahalan: Cannabiz Depot expands into other states

Licensed agent Brian Sandmire, who owned Sandmire Insurance Agency, has 35 years of experience in commercial insurance and specializes in commercial insurance at Preferred Insurance Agency.

With the January merger, licensed agent Brittni Joling also has joined the Preferred Insurance Agency office.

Licensed agent Tony Rausa owns the local Preferred Insurance Agency office, which he started in 2016 and moved to its current location in 2017.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The office’s hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 608-881-6566 or visit www.preferredlax.com or Facebook.

Bill Favre and Ryan Wessel opened their @properties La Crosse real estate office in March in a building they recently purchased and renovated at 1844 E. Main St. in Onalaska.

Chicago-based @properties began offering franchises to independent operators late last year, and this is the first franchise in Wisconsin.

In 2020, the local office’s eight-person team brokered a combined 380 real estate transactions for a total of $85 million in closed sales volume. Their goal is to double those figures in 2021.