Steve Cahalan: Cannabiz Depot expands into other states

La Crosse-based CannaBiz Depot is expanding into a third state, with a franchised store that will open Tuesday in Osage Beach, at the Lake of the Ozarks in southern Missouri.
CannaBiz Depot owners Matt Boshcka, Scott Anderson and Brady Blankenship opened their first store two years ago at 200 S. Fourth St. in downtown La Crosse. They sold a franchise to owners of the second CannaBiz Depot store, which opened a year ago in Houma, La.
Boshcka said last week that the ownership group that opened the Louisiana store, and the group that will open the Missouri store on Tuesday, both plan to open additional CannaBiz Depot locations.
CannaBiz Depot sells CBD (cannabidiol) and other products made from hemp. Boshcka said the La Crosse store will have promotions Tuesday to celebrate both its second anniversary and April 20 — a day that has become a kind of holiday for the cannabis culture.
For more information, visit https://mycannabizdepot.com or Facebook.
Sandmire Insurance Agency, an independent insurance agency that was at 605 S. Fourth St., has merged with the La Crosse office of Preferred Insurance Agency, also an independent insurance agency, at 401 King St. in downtown La Crosse.
Licensed agent Brian Sandmire, who owned Sandmire Insurance Agency, has 35 years of experience in commercial insurance and specializes in commercial insurance at Preferred Insurance Agency.
With the January merger, licensed agent Brittni Joling also has joined the Preferred Insurance Agency office.
Licensed agent Tony Rausa owns the local Preferred Insurance Agency office, which he started in 2016 and moved to its current location in 2017.
The office’s hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 608-881-6566 or visit www.preferredlax.com or Facebook.
Bill Favre and Ryan Wessel opened their @properties La Crosse real estate office in March in a building they recently purchased and renovated at 1844 E. Main St. in Onalaska.
Chicago-based @properties began offering franchises to independent operators late last year, and this is the first franchise in Wisconsin.
In 2020, the local office’s eight-person team brokered a combined 380 real estate transactions for a total of $85 million in closed sales volume. Their goal is to double those figures in 2021.
Favre, formerly of RE/MAX Results, and Wessel, formerly of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services North Properties, both grew up in the La Crosse area. Favre has been a real estate agent his entire professional career. Wessel started working as a realtor part-time while running a health care IT consulting business and later became a full-time agent.
For more information, call the local office at 608-781-2116 or visit https://atpropertieslacrosse.com or Facebook.
The Helzberg Diamonds jewelry store in Valley View Mall closed about two weeks ago.
The La Crosse store’s last day was April 3, a Helzberg employee told me after my call to the store was rerouted to a Helzberg office.
The Helzberg Diamonds chain is based in North Kansas City, Mo., and is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. As of Feb. 2, it had more than 170 stores nationwide.
Steve Cahalan can be reached at stevecahalan.reporter@gmail.com or 608-791-8470.
