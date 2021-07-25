Steve Cahalan: Caribou Cabin opens Friday on South Side

Minneapolis-based Caribou Coffee says its new Caribou Cabin drive-thru and walk-up coffee shop will open Friday at 4107 Mormon Coulee Road, on part of the former South Lanes Bowling & Pizza site on the South Side of La Crosse.
Meanwhile, a Northland Brew drive-thru and walk-up coffee shop opened last week in Sparta.
Caribou Coffee officials say their new La Crosse location will be the 13th Caribou Cabin and will be only the second one in Wisconsin. The first of the small-format locations opened in 2019.
Caribou Cabin has no inside seating, but will have outdoor patio seating.
Customers are encouraged to order ahead via the Caribou Perks App for contactless payment.
The new La Crosse location will celebrate its grand opening with a $1 discount on large and extra-large beverages Friday, and for every visit next Saturday and Sunday, Caribou will donate $1 to the Aptiv Foundation.
The foundation exists to support Aptiv Inc., which helps individuals with disabilities live more independently and learn life skills.
Caribou Cabin’s hours will be 5 a.m. to 8:30 pm. Monday through Friday and 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit www.cariboucoffee.com.
Lisa Wilchinski opened her Northland Brew drive-thru and walk-up coffee shop Tuesday in the parking lot of the Sparta Cinema at 1010 Maple Ave. in Sparta.
The new business, which has an outdoor seating area, serves a variety of coffee drinks, teas and other beverages. Wilchinski said she also offers sugar-free flavors, vegan-friendly milk choices and menu options for children.
Summer hours are 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday. Starting Sept. 12, Northland Brew also will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays.
Northland Brew will hold a grand opening celebration on Aug. 16.
“I’ve always wanted to own my own business,” said Wilchinski, who worked in the nursing field for 26 years. For more information, call 608-487-9036 or visit Northland Brew’s Facebook page.
Practically Posh opened July 16 in its new location at 986 12th Ave. S., across the street from Misty’s Dance Unlimited in Onalaska.
Owner Brenda Schaefer moved the business there from 2815 S. Losey Blvd. in La Crosse. She started Practically Posh seven years ago.
Practically Posh sells home decor, gifts and “good vibes,” Schaefer said. Her daughter, Jamie Schaefer, helps her run the business.
“I’ve been looking at this location for more than three years,” Schaefer said of her Onalaska store. “It’s got nice traffic that flows through here, and it’s close to some great women-owned businesses.”
Schaefer plans to hold a grand opening celebration soon. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, closed on Sunday, and will expand for the fall and winter months.
For more information, call 608-519-5000 or visit www.practicallyposh.com or the store’s Facebook page. Schaefer also offers interior design services.
Sensible Health Care has opened at 1580 Heritage Blvd. in West Salem.
It says it combines multiple healthcare specialists in one location to serve the public more efficiently and with affordable prices.
Affiliates in Sensible Home Care include Coulee Diagnostic Radiology, O2 Life Hyperbarics hyperbaric oxygen therapy, Neighborhood Family Clinics, Achieve Flexibility orthopedic massage and stretching, and RAYUS Radiiology.
The new health care center had an open house on Tuesday. For more information, call the center at 608-518-3410 or visit www.sensiblehealthcarewi.com or Facebook.
