Steve Cahalan: Caribou Cabin opens Friday on South Side

Minneapolis-based Caribou Coffee says its new Caribou Cabin drive-thru and walk-up coffee shop will open Friday at 4107 Mormon Coulee Road, on part of the former South Lanes Bowling & Pizza site on the South Side of La Crosse.

Meanwhile, a Northland Brew drive-thru and walk-up coffee shop opened last week in Sparta.

Caribou Coffee officials say their new La Crosse location will be the 13th Caribou Cabin and will be only the second one in Wisconsin. The first of the small-format locations opened in 2019.

Caribou Cabin has no inside seating, but will have outdoor patio seating.

Customers are encouraged to order ahead via the Caribou Perks App for contactless payment.

The new La Crosse location will celebrate its grand opening with a $1 discount on large and extra-large beverages Friday, and for every visit next Saturday and Sunday, Caribou will donate $1 to the Aptiv Foundation.

The foundation exists to support Aptiv Inc., which helps individuals with disabilities live more independently and learn life skills.