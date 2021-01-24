Steve Cahalan: Caribou Cabin to open in mid-summer

A Caribou Cabin is expected to open in mid-summer on part of the former South Lanes Bowling & Pizza site at 4107 Mormon Coulee Road, a Caribou Coffee spokesperson said last week. Construction is expected to begin in the next few weeks.

The Caribou Cabin won’t have any inside seating, said the company official, who asked to be identified only as a spokesperson. “It is planned to have patio seating (typically 16 seats)” outside, she said. “It is designed for drive-thru service and for order ahead through our Caribou Perks app. In addition, it will have a walk-up window to service customers.”

The Caribou Cabin, which will be about 16 by 36 feet in size, will serve a full beverage menu, but the food menu will be more limited.

The first Caribou Cabin opened in December 2019, and there now are nine in Minnesota and North Dakota. The La Crosse location will be the first in Wisconsin.

Minneapolis-based Caribou Coffee will lease the new building. South Lanes closed in June and its building will be demolished soon.