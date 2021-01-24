Steve Cahalan: Caribou Cabin to open in mid-summer

A Caribou Cabin is expected to open in mid-summer on part of the former South Lanes Bowling & Pizza site at 4107 Mormon Coulee Road, a Caribou Coffee spokesperson said last week. Construction is expected to begin in the next few weeks.
The Caribou Cabin won’t have any inside seating, said the company official, who asked to be identified only as a spokesperson. “It is planned to have patio seating (typically 16 seats)” outside, she said. “It is designed for drive-thru service and for order ahead through our Caribou Perks app. In addition, it will have a walk-up window to service customers.”
The Caribou Cabin, which will be about 16 by 36 feet in size, will serve a full beverage menu, but the food menu will be more limited.
The first Caribou Cabin opened in December 2019, and there now are nine in Minnesota and North Dakota. The La Crosse location will be the first in Wisconsin.
Minneapolis-based Caribou Coffee will lease the new building. South Lanes closed in June and its building will be demolished soon.
Nearby, a new Starbucks coffee store at 4009 Mormon Coulee Road appears to be nearly completed. But a Starbucks corporate spokeswoman would say last week only that it will open this winter — which is what another Starbucks spokeswoman told me in August after construction began.
Charter Communications Inc. opened its new Spectrum store on Thursday at 9362 State Road 16, in part of the former Payless Shoesource building in Onalaska, across from Valley View Mall. Stanton Optical opened Jan. 4 in the building’s other space.
Charter’s Spectrum brand services — internet, mobile, TV and voice — are featured at the new store.
Charter will continue to operate its large office building at 1228 12th Ave. S. in Onalaska, which houses teams that support local field operations, Charter spokeswoman Kim Haas said. Only the retail store aspect of that building moved to the new Highway 16 location.
“Our team is working to make our new store in Onalaska a safe, convenient environment to add or manage services, shop for devices and accessories or make payments, while ensuring we adhere to current local and state health and safety guidelines,” Haas said.
Besides sampling and ordering Spectrum services, customers can complete a variety of transactions at the store, including account payments and upgrading or exchanging equipment.
For the first few weeks, the store will have introductory hours of 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. It will be open seven days a week starting early next month.
Lush Salon opened Dec. 21 in its new location at 143 S. Leonard St. in downtown West Salem. It’s in the space formerly occupied by the Orange Thumb store, which moved into part of the STEMS Floral Design Studio at 124 S. Leonard St.
Before it moved to West Salem, Lush Salon had been at 111 Fifth Ave. S. in downtown La Crosse.
Lush Salon cuts hair for men, women and children, and also offers hair coloring and facial waxing. “And we also will soon be offering body waxing, eyelash extensions, lifts and tints,” owner Liberty Bell said.
Lush Salon is open Monday through Saturday by appointment,” Bell said. “Because of COVID we are not accepting walk-ins at this time,” she said.
For more information, call the salon at 608-519-1114 or visit its Facebook page.
Saturday was the last day for the Main Channel Grill & Lodging at 10 S. Second St. in downtown Lansing, Iowa.
“The pandemic has taken too big of a toll on us,” the owners of the restaurant and lodging business said Jan. 12 in announcing the closing on its Facebook page.
“We just took a hit (from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic) and can’t recover from it,” Lisa Leppert told me later. “We’re down quite a bit” in sales, she said. She and her daughter, Allyson, operated the business.
The restaurant opened in June 2016. Later that year, the owners finished creating two suites in the building that served as lodging.
