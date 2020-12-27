Steve Cahalan: Cars, parts, pie businesses are in the news

A major renovation of a downtown automobile dealership, a new auto parts store and a new pie business are in this week’s local business news.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony last week at Dahl Automotive’s Hyundai/Mazda dealership at 712 S. Fourth St. marked its grand reopening after a major renovation.
The renovated dealership has multiple customer lounges with HDTVs, a complimentary coffee bar and refreshments, club chairs, children’s play area, and complimentary Wi-Fi and work counter.
The remodeled facility houses green technologies such as material recycling, highly efficient LED lighting and occupancy sensors to reduce energy usage. Its service department does not require an appointment for regular maintenance, and the dealership is taking a number of coronavirus precautions.
As part of the grand reopening, Dahl is donating $100 to the Hunger Task Force for every new Hyundai and Mazda sold in December. Dahl will celebrate 110 years in business in 2021. For more information, visit the Dahl Hyundai Facebook page or the Dahl Mazda Facebook page.
A new O’Reilly Auto Parts store opened Saturday at 710 George St., replacing the old, smaller one that was razed at 712 George St.
The new store was built just north of the old one, which was a Teeta and Mike’s Champion Parts City store until the O’Reilly chain bought it in 2014. The old store was demolished to make way for expanded parking.
The new store was built because of the age of and upkeep required at the old building, and because a larger building was needed because business has been growing.
Regular hours at the new store are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Hours on New Year’s Eve will be 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, call the store at 608-782-0080 or visit its Facebook page.
Dean Aponte-Safe and his husband, Gerardo Aponte-Safe, have started The Morning Sun Society pie business in Dresbach, Minn.
They started the business in October, with a focus on from-scratch, artisanal, hand-crafted pies that are made to order, and using local ingredients as much as possible, Dean said. “We run our business out of our home kitchen, and are registered as a Minnesota Cottage Food business,” said Dean, who makes and bakes the pies. Gerardo manages the business and helps with cleaning and packaging.
Customers receive their pies by picking them up, or via delivery within the state of Minnesota. “Most of our customers come from a 40-mile radius of Dresbach,” Dean said.
“At this time we don’t have plans for a commercial kitchen, but are open to that possibility down the road,” he said.
Dean is an ordained ELCA Lutheran pastor at two churches, in the Lanesboro and Canton, Minn., areas. Gerardo is an assistant professor of global education at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and is a postulant to the priesthood in the Episcopal church. “We both believe in the power of food, especially baked goods, to build community and togetherness, a moment to share joy,” Dean said of their decision to start the pie business.
For more information, call 507-205-2842 or visit www.morningsunpies.com or Facebook.
Steve Cahalan can be reached at stevecahalan.reporter@gmail.com or 608-791-8470.
