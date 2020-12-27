Steve Cahalan: Cars, parts, pie businesses are in the news

The new store was built just north of the old one, which was a Teeta and Mike’s Champion Parts City store until the O’Reilly chain bought it in 2014. The old store was demolished to make way for expanded parking.

The new store was built because of the age of and upkeep required at the old building, and because a larger building was needed because business has been growing.

Regular hours at the new store are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Hours on New Year’s Eve will be 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, call the store at 608-782-0080 or visit its Facebook page.

Dean Aponte-Safe and his husband, Gerardo Aponte-Safe, have started The Morning Sun Society pie business in Dresbach, Minn.

They started the business in October, with a focus on from-scratch, artisanal, hand-crafted pies that are made to order, and using local ingredients as much as possible, Dean said. “We run our business out of our home kitchen, and are registered as a Minnesota Cottage Food business,” said Dean, who makes and bakes the pies. Gerardo manages the business and helps with cleaning and packaging.