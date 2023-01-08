Steve Cahalan: CCFBank opens in former King Street Kitchen location in La Crosse

CCFBank has opened its new La Crosse branch office in the former King Street Kitchen restaurant location at 141 S. Seventh St. downtown.

The Altoona-based bank purchased the former restaurant in November 2021 and extensively remodeled it into a branch office, which opened on Dec. 28 with six employees.

Lobby and drive-up hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

CCFBank has 23 locations and offers banking services to businesses, farmers and consumers, including residential mortgages. CCFBank officials note that the bank received the 2021 Wisconsin Small Business Administration’s Volume Lender Award for most approved 7(a) loans, for banks with an asset size of between $1 billion and $5 billion. That involved 53 approved loans totaling $40.9 million.

Why did the bank decide to expand into La Crosse?

“It just fit our footprint,” said Regional President Dustin Hundt, who oversees the bank’s offices in La Crosse, Tomah, Ettrick, Mondovi and Osseo, and mainly works at the La Crosse office. He noted that the bank acquired F&M Bank in Tomah in 2019 and that “The plan was always to open an office in La Crosse.”

Hundt, a La Crosse native, said all six of the office’s employees — such as relationship banker and Onalaska-area native Teri Marg, and Community Bank President Colin Fleming — have worked in other area banks.

“I’ve worked at several banks in this community and this one has a community bank feel to it as well,” Fleming said. “We can make decisions locally. We’re very relationship-driven.”

For more information, call the new La Crosse office at 608-394-5150 or visit https://ccf.us/location/la-crosse.

In November, WCCU Credit Union in Westby launched the first mobile credit union branch in the state.

Its new mobile facility is 32 feet long, is on wheels and can provide people with access to the same array of credit union services that they can find at WCCU’s brick-and-mortar offices, said Kerri Theige, WCCU’S marketing director. It travels throughout the credit union’s membership area. Its monthly schedule can be found on the credit union’s website and Facebook page.

“Our credit union identified a need in our communities — more accessible banking that would reach traditionally underserved areas of the state,” Theige said.

“While it is not reasonable or cost-effective to have an office in every town, our new mobile branch gives us the opportunity to the next-best thing — a branch on wheels,” she said. “Our members in more remote areas, including the Amish, have been very receptive to have us come to their community. While our mobile branch serves as a traveling office, it will also be featured in parades and at local community events.”

The mobile branch is stored in Westby. It leaves from the Westby office and returns there at the end of the day.

For more information, call 608-632-5514 or visit www.wccucreditunion.coop or the credit union’s Facebook page.

Allison Rodriguez Steers opened Prissy Potty at 115 10th Ave. S. in Onalaska on Jan. 1.

The new business rents restroom trailers that each have two women’s and one men’s portable restrooms. The restrooms are much larger than the portable toilets that most people are familiar with. And they have stainless steel sinks with running water, mirrors over vanities, air conditioning, heating and interior and exterior LED lighting.

The restrooms are stylish and sparkling clean, Steers said. “You will feel like you are using a regular fancy bathroom,” she said.

“People can decorate them as they wish for any occasion,” Steers said. “I also have a few decorators who can help and provide decorations.”

Steers said the restroom trailers are perfect for weddings, birthday parties, graduation parties, arena events, outdoor events, VIP events, construction sites, wineries and for every person who hates using public portable toilets.

Prissy Potty will have a booth at the La Crosse Wedding Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 22 at the La Crosse Center.

For more information, call 952-221-8088 or visit www.prissypotty.com or Facebook.

