Steve Cahalan: Century-old barber shop becomes a salon

Michel’s Barbershop, which closed at the end of December after 100 years in business, won’t be vacant for long.
Karina Joholski plans to open Su Casa Salon and Bridal Suite in the former barber shop at 1621 West Ave. S. She hopes to open her new business around June 1, although that timetable depends on Gov. Tony Evers. On March 20, Evers ordered hair salons closed, to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
Joholski bought the building in early April from Sarah Michel, the fourth-generation owner of her family’s century-old business. Her great-grandfather, Nick Michel, built and opened the barber shop in 1919.
Joholski has been a professional hair stylist for nearly 10 years. This will be the first time she has owned a salon.
Joholski, who is remodeling the building for her new business, said she decided to buy the former barber shop building because of “Availability, traffic (counts) and the ability to kind of go in and create what I’ve wanted.” When the salon opens, she will offer hair cutting and coloring, facial waxing and bridal services.
For more information, visit https://sucasasalonandbridalsuite.godaddysites.com or the salon’s Facebook page.
Alexandra Veglahn of rural Holmen has opened Birdy’s Bookstore as an independent online bookstore, and hopes to open a brick-and-mortar bookstore in the Holmen area in the near future.
“I don’t know if we’ll open (the retail storefront) this year,” said Veglahn, who started her online bookstore in January. “We’re kind of waiting for the perfect spot. We’ve looked at a couple different locations,” said Veglahn, whose husband, Dan, is a real estate agent.
Veglahn said she has always dreamed of owning a bookstore. “Some of my earliest memories are of reading books,” she said. “Going to the library, reading, and writing little books for fun. My husband said we have so many books, it’s like we have a bookstore.”
As an online business, Birdy’s Bookstore sells new and used books, as well as audiobooks and e-books. Its emphasis is on books by local, Midwest and women authors, and books from independent and small publishing companies. The bookstore’s website has information about future book club meetings.
For more information, visit www.birdysbookstore.com or the bookstore’s Facebook page.
Knight Barry Title Group will open a new satellite branch office on Monday in Suite B at 505 Empire St. in Holmen.
“The office is an extension of our La Crosse branch, which is at 500 Second St. S. in La Crosse,” said Jackie Ness, Knight Barry account executive for the La Crosse area. “We will be performing closings and be a pick-up/drop-off location for our lending, realtor, attorney and construction customers.”
The new Holmen office will be staffed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, Ness said. An open house is planned, but the date hasn’t been set.
The new Holmen office’s telephone number is 608-540-6010.
Knight Barry is opening the Holmen office because it wanted to bring the closing table closer to home for the convenience of its customers in Holmen, Onalaska, Galesville and surrounding areas, Ness said. The Racine, Wis.-based company has more than 60 offices in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan and Florida. In this area, it has locations in Holmen, La Crosse, Viroqua and Winona.
Knight Barry issues title insurance and provides title-related services to consumers, lenders, lawyers, developers, builders and real estate professionals.
For more information, visit www.knightbarry.com or the new Holmen office’s Facebook page.
