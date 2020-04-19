Steve Cahalan: Century-old barber shop becomes a salon

Alexandra Veglahn of rural Holmen has opened Birdy’s Bookstore as an independent online bookstore, and hopes to open a brick-and-mortar bookstore in the Holmen area in the near future.

“I don’t know if we’ll open (the retail storefront) this year,” said Veglahn, who started her online bookstore in January. “We’re kind of waiting for the perfect spot. We’ve looked at a couple different locations,” said Veglahn, whose husband, Dan, is a real estate agent.

Veglahn said she has always dreamed of owning a bookstore. “Some of my earliest memories are of reading books,” she said. “Going to the library, reading, and writing little books for fun. My husband said we have so many books, it’s like we have a bookstore.”

As an online business, Birdy’s Bookstore sells new and used books, as well as audiobooks and e-books. Its emphasis is on books by local, Midwest and women authors, and books from independent and small publishing companies. The bookstore’s website has information about future book club meetings.

For more information, visit www.birdysbookstore.com or the bookstore’s Facebook page.