Steve Cahalan: Cheese, vintage shops open in Viroqua

An artisan cheese shop and deli, as well as a vintage clothing shop, have opened in downtown Viroqua. Meanwhile, a West Salem couple recently started a bounce house rental business, and Rushford State Bank plans to open a branch in Houston, Minn.

Sarah Clemens opened the Noble Rind Cheese Co. on Feb. 11 at 110 W. Court St., in The Historic Fortney building in downtown Viroqua. It sells top-quality American farmstead cheeses, and cheeses from around the world.

Clemens said Noble Rind also offers such fare as grilled cheese sandwiches, hot soup and small plates for snacking featuring artisan cheese, olives, bread, nuts and chocolates. “We plan to expand our cheese board menu as well as cold sandwiches and salads in the coming weeks,” she said. Noble Rind has a limited selection of wine as well as some local mead, said Clemens, who plans to expand that and add local beers and “ample non-alcoholic options.”

“We make our own milk bread and focaccia as well as the American cheese that is featured in our Noble Grilled Cheese,” she said. She also offers sweet and savory grilled cheese and has a retail area with cheeses, salami, jam, honey, nuts, chips, crackers and other items. Cut-to-order cheese and meat and custom trays as well as coffee will be available soon.

“All of our food is available while dining in at Noble Rind or can be ordered from your table at The Historic Fortney Lounge,” Clemens said. “We also can pack orders to go and offer vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options.”

Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. For more information, call 608-638-2743 or visit www.noblerind.com or Facebook or Instagram.

Stacey Roou and her husband, musician and artist Lou Shields, opened Driftless Artifacts vintage clothing shop on Tuesday in Suite A at 215 S. Main St., inside the Viroqua Public Market in downtown Viroqua.

It’s the first time the business has had a brick-and-mortar location. It also has been selling online through Instagram and at pop-up vintage clothing markets.

“I had been admiring the shop space for about two years — the market is in a large car sales and repair shop built in 1912 with original brick and authentic floors,” Roou said. “We loved the aesthetic as it fit well with the vintage vibe.” Also, she said, the vintage clothing market is very hot “and we had a lot of inventory from some large estates we had recently picked.”

Driftless Artifacts sells vintage clothing from 1900 to the 1990s, Roou said. “We admire and appreciate all eras — the quality of clothing was so much better then, built to last and more durable.”

She added, “We have work wear clothes that were worn by farmers in the 1930s, through mid-century styles of the 1940s-60s along with more modern styles of the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.” Roou said the shop also will carry quilts, blankets, jewelry, belts, aprons, bandanas, hats, boots and shoes. “Lou Shields Vintage Clothing-Inspired Folk Art matted prints are also available for purchase,” she said.

The shop’s hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 608-616-2840 or visit https://driftlessartifacts.com or Instagram and Facebook.

Sean and Amity Hill of West Salem recently started Forever Bouncin’ Inflatables, which rents bounce houses and serves the greater La Crosse area.

The business delivers and sets up the bounce houses anywhere within 30 miles of West Salem, Sean said.

“We currently have seven bounce houses,” Sean said. “We have three standard bounce houses, two combo units which include a slide, a smaller bounce house for younger children, and our newest unit is a 15- by 28-foot inflatable water slide.” he said. “We have rented our units out for birthday parties, church events, school events, graduations, family reunions, fundraisers, daycares, holiday events and more.”

“Sean makes sure the units are extremely clean between uses,” Amity said. “He cleans, vacuums and sanitizes after every use.” With the COVID-19 pandemic, bounce houses have been a popular option for people who want to have a birthday party at home, or any other sort of event, she said.

“We have four kids of our own and we are always looking for fun birthday party ideas for them,” Amity said of the couple’s decision to start their business. After doing some research and deciding there weren’t many options in the area, she said, “We decided to take a leap of faith and jump on the opportunity.”

For more information, call 608-632-5261 or visit https://foreverbouncininflatables.com or Facebook.

Rushford State Bank in Rushford has a signed agreement to purchase the Bremer Bank building at 108 E. Cedar St. in Houston, Minn., by April 30 from St. Paul-based Bremer, which announced in January that it plans to close its Houston branch on April 15.

“The plan is to open a full-service detached facility in Houston pending regulatory approval,” said Jim Roberton, one of the Rushford bank’s owners. “Rushford State Bank is hoping to open the detached facility sometime in early May 2022,” he said.

“Our footprint is continuing to expand east into the Houston area and beyond, and we’ve previously been investing in the Houston community,” Roberton said. “As a business, we always have to be looking for growth opportunities, but when we saw this opportunity, we knew we could provide Houston with the community banking atmosphere they are looking for. We’ve been serving the Rushford community for 155 years, and we understand the unique needs of a small community.”

Rushford State Bank officials are encouraging area residents and business owners to come to its meet-and-greet sessions or reach out to the bank with questions. “We can start opening accounts and have new customers set up by the time we open our doors in Houston,” Roberton said. For meet-and-greet dates and more information, visit www.rushfordstatebank.com or call 507-864-7755.

