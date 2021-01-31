Steve Cahalan: Chick-fil-A plans move ahead in Onalaska

Site work is expected to begin this spring for a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the former Fauver Hill School location in Onalaska. It’s on the east side of Highway 16, south of Interstate 90 and just north of a Kwik Trip store.
Last week, the Onalaska Plan Commission recommended approval of a certified survey map that would allow Venture Pass Partners LLC of Shorewood, Minn., to proceed with plans to develop the site for a Chick-fil-A restaurant and a three-unit retail building. The project received some city approvals last spring.
A site plan for the Chick-fil-A restaurant has been filed with the city and is being reviewed, city Planning Manager Katie Aspenson told the commission at its meeting Tuesday. Tenants haven’t been announced for the other building.
When I asked Chick-fil-A last week when the restaurant will open, the emailed response I received said the company is always evaluating potential new locations and, “while we hope to serve the Onalaska community in the future, we do not currently have any locations to confirm.” I received a similar response last March when I first wrote about the planned Onalaska development.
Based in Atlanta, the Chick-fil-A chain has more than 2,600 restaurants in 47 states, Washington, D.C., and Canada.
A store-closing sale will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Wednesday through Friday at the Treasures on Main resale and antique store at 722 Main St. in La Crosse.
But the Treasures on Main store in downtown Westby will remain open “with a lot of great new inventory,” said owner Joanne Kjome, who opened the La Crosse store in 2005 and the Westby store in 2010.
“I’m consolidating the two stores,” said Kjome, who lives in Viroqua. “I’ve been trying to retire, and it’s time to let the La Crosse store go.”
Everything at the La Crosse store will be priced at 50% off during this week’s store-closing sale, Kjome said. “If I’ve got a lot of inventory left (after that), we might be open the following week and do even more drastic markdowns.”
For more information visit the stores’ Facebook page.
M.Y. Life Health Center opened Dec. 21 in its new location at 2946 Darling Court in La Crosse. It’s in a new building near the Pizza Ranch restaurant, Maplewood Dental and the former La Crosse Wellness Center building.
Owner Chad Schultz started the health center in 2015 in part of the La Crosse Wellness Center. Schultz said last week that the health center outgrew its space in that building. “We’ve a little more than doubled our space” with the move to the new location, he said.
The number of M.Y. Life Health Center staff members increased to 14 from 10 and the center has added some therapy options such as laser therapy and decompression, because of the move, Schultz said.
Schultz, who has been a doctor of chiropractic for more than 24 years, said his center offers chiropractic care, massage, lab testing, nutrition advice, vitamins and supplement, and advice on minimizing everyday toxins.
Hours are 7 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 6 p.m. Monday; 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday and closed Sunday. For more information, call the center at 608-783-3040 or visit www.mylifelacrosse.com or Facebook.
First Evangelical Lutheran Church plans to open a day care center by early fall in the former St. Paul’s Lutheran Church next door at 420 West Ave. S. in La Crosse.
“We’re calling it The First Lutheran Early Learning Center,“ Pastor Roger Sachs said last week. The day care center will be for ages infant to age 4, he said.
The center will be able to accommodate up to 110 children and 22 staff members, the church said in its application for a conditional use permit, which was approved in January by the La Crosse Common Council.
The day care center probably will open with about half as many children and staff members, Sachs said.
“We think it’s an extension of our ministry,” and the church wanted to meet a need in the community, Sachs said of opening the day care center. His church purchased the former St. Paul’s church in order to convert it to a day care.
