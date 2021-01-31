Steve Cahalan: Chick-fil-A plans move ahead in Onalaska

But the Treasures on Main store in downtown Westby will remain open “with a lot of great new inventory,” said owner Joanne Kjome, who opened the La Crosse store in 2005 and the Westby store in 2010.

“I’m consolidating the two stores,” said Kjome, who lives in Viroqua. “I’ve been trying to retire, and it’s time to let the La Crosse store go.”

Everything at the La Crosse store will be priced at 50% off during this week’s store-closing sale, Kjome said. “If I’ve got a lot of inventory left (after that), we might be open the following week and do even more drastic markdowns.”

For more information visit the stores’ Facebook page.

M.Y. Life Health Center opened Dec. 21 in its new location at 2946 Darling Court in La Crosse. It’s in a new building near the Pizza Ranch restaurant, Maplewood Dental and the former La Crosse Wellness Center building.

Owner Chad Schultz started the health center in 2015 in part of the La Crosse Wellness Center. Schultz said last week that the health center outgrew its space in that building. “We’ve a little more than doubled our space” with the move to the new location, he said.