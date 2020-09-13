Steve Cahalan: Chipotle, Noodles, craft soda move forward with plans

The Noodles restaurant will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week, once it makes its debut Wednesday in the new four-unit building where Shopko Optical and an AT&T store already have opened. A tenant hasn’t been announced for the building’s fourth space.

For now, the restaurant’s inside dining area will be closed to on-premise eating as a coronavirus precaution, said Aaron Kurt, Noodles area manager. But customers can eat on the outdoor patio or take their food home. Food can be ordered on a Noodles app, online, by telephone or in person inside the restaurant. And it can be picked up inside the restaurant or at the pick-up window on the building’s north side. Third-party delivery service will be available after the first week.

“We require employees and guests to wear masks” in the restaurant, Kurt said. The restaurant also has taken other coronavirus precautions such as installation of plexiglass shields and enhanced cleaning procedures.

Parking for the restaurant, which will offer a variety of noodles dishes, salads and soups, is available in front of and in back of the building.

For more information, call 608-579-5777 or visit the restaurant’s website at https://locations.noodles.com/wi/onalaska/9417-state-road-16.html.