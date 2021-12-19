Steve Cahalan: Coulee Cards opens in Onalaska

Kurt Lange has opened Coulee Cards & Gaming in the former The Scrub & Shoe Co. storefront at 9360 State Road 16 in Onalaska, across from Valley View Mall.

The new shop opened Dec. 10 in Valley Plaza and buys and sells sports and nonsports trading cards. “We also have unique man cave items,” Lange said, such as old signs, Red Wing crocks and La Crosse-area memorabilia.

The new store has many investment sports trading cards worth thousands of dollars. “But we also have tons of cards for youths” in the $1 to $100 price range, Lange said.

“We want to have trade nights, and play nights where people can play” card games such as Pokemon and Magic: The Gathering, Lange said.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed on Sunday.

For more information, call the shop at 608-781-0715 or visit its Facebook page. The business soon will have a website.

Remodeling has begun for a Wisconsin Air National Guard recruiting office in the former CBD American Shaman storefront at 2928 Market Place, across from Walmart in Onalaska.

The office is expected to open sometime this spring, said Maj. Joe Trovato, deputy director of public affairs for the Wisconsin National Guard.

“We are relocating our recruiter who currently has an office at Volk Field in Camp Douglas to this location,” he said. The La Crosse/Onalaska area is a major population center and “The current recruiting office in Camp Douglas is a bit more secluded with a smaller population,” he said.

“The COVID-19 pandemic also hampered our ability to recruit at the Volk Field location, because non-military personnel were not allowed on the base,” Trovato said. “So the new recruiting office in Onalaska will offer increased exposure and a more accessible presence for those interested in pursuing career opportunities in the Wisconsin Air National Guard.”

The opening of the Onalaska office will have no effect on operation of the Wisconsin Army National Guard recruiting office at 510 West Ave. N. in La Crosse, Trovato said.

Daphne Corbin and her daughter, Elizabeth Corbin, opened Pampered Paws pet grooming salon on Dec. 1 at 108 N. Leonard St. in downtown West Salem.

“We groom dogs only, but we can do nail trims on cats and other small animals,” Daphne Corbin said.

She has 13 years of grooming experience, while her daughter has 1½ years of experience. “We both worked at another daycare/grooming (business) and we both have management experience,” Corbin said.

Hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

For more information, call 608-786-1337 or visit Pampered Paws’ Facebook page. The business also is on Instagram and Snapchat.

Look for demolition work to begin Monday at the future site of a Scooter’s Coffee drive-thru, north of the Dairy Queen restaurant along Hwy. 35 in Onalaska.

Scooter’s will be built at the former locations of Miller Quik Print at 715 Second Ave. S., the Diane’s CutAway hair salon building at 711 Second Ave. S., and a house just north of that. Those buildings will be razed.

Zach Mueller, a partner in Northern Grounds LLC, the franchisee that will own and operate the Onalaska business, told me last week that he hopes construction of the new building will begin in late March or early April. “We plan to open in late spring or early summer,” he said.

“Everyone in Onalaska who has assisted us through this process has been extremely helpful and kind, and we greatly appreciate it,” Mueller said.

For more information about the Omaha, Neb.-based Scooter’s chain, which has more than 350 locations in 23 states, visit www.scooterscoffee.com.

Steve Cahalan can be reached at stevecahalan.reporter@gmail.com.

