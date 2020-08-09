Steve Cahalan: Coulee Scrubs to open in Onalaska

Four of that salon’s employees have transferred to the Cost Cutters in the Onalaska Walmart store and the fifth employee has left, Kennedy said. Both Onalaska salons have been operated by Kennedy & Kennedy LLC, of Waunakee, Wis., which also owns a Cost Cutters in Tomah and a Cost Cutters in Prairie du Chien.

Wisconsin hair salons and a number of other businesses such as restaurants closed temporarily because of the stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Tony Evers to slow the spread of coronavirus. Kennedy said her family’s four Cost Cutters salons reopened May 26, after the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Evers’s order on May 13.

“We were probably at pre-COVID levels (at all four locations) after reopening, Kennedy said. “Our sales were strong through the end of June” at the two Onalaska locations. “But as soon as La Crosse County had its outbreak, our business dropped within a few days by 40 percent” at the Crosseroads Center salon, and by about 50 percent at the Onalaska Walmart salon.

“Having two (Onalaska) locations with sales down that much didn’t make sense,” Kennedy said, so her family decided to close the Crosseroads Center location permanently.