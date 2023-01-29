Steve Cahalan: Create Happy Gift Shop opens Thursday in Centerville

Kelly Gardner is even happier to have more room, as she reopens her Create Happy Gift Shop on Thursday in the former Road Side Drive-In building at W24927 State Road 54/93 in Centerville. The drive-in closed in 2003, across the highway from the curling club and town hall.

Gardner started the business in her home in May 2019 and began selling earrings that she makes from recycled materials at farmers markets and other events in July 2019. She opened a storefront in February 2021 at 19921 W. Gale Ave. in downtown Galesville, where she operated the business through Dec. 17. Then she began moving it to the new, much larger Centerville location, which her landlord extensively remodeled for her.

Gardner continues to make and sell such things as jewelry, hair clips and accessories from repurposed materials such as bicycle tire inner tubes, purses, belts, wallets and shoes.

With the move to the Centerville building, she also has a large selection of educational and sustainably made children’s toys as well as books for all ages on such topics as mental health, being kind, being creative and positive affirmation. She also sells some Wisconsin-themed gift items, as well as merchandise (such as baby jump suits, tote bags, T-shirts, sweatshirts and stickers) with the Create Happy logo.

With more space, Gardner plans to hold classes on such things as making jewelry, metal stamping, candle making, painting and sign making. She also will continue selling Create Happy merchandise at craft shows and other events.

“I wanted the ability to offer more,” Gardner said of moving to the new location. “I was busting at the seams” in the smaller Galesville storefront.

Hours on opening weekend will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. After that, winter hours will be noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. The store will begin opening six days a week in April. Gardner plans to hold a grand opening celebration with food trucks on May 5-7.

For more information, call 608-484-8112 or visit www.createhappywi.com or Facebook.

Lisa Lincoln will hold a grand opening celebration from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday in her new Lemonade Photos studio in Suite 190 at 1052 Oak Forest Drive, near the Great River Harley-Davidson dealership in Onalaska.

Lincoln said Lemonade Photos has been in business for 2 ½ years and was home-based before she opened her studio in early January.

“Opening a studio has been a dream of mine since day one,” she said. “As a portrait photographer, I specialize in seniors, families, maternity, headshots/branding and weddings, and I have always wanted to include newborns in that mix. Having a studio will allow me the opportunity to add in newborns and babies, as well as bring my normal portrait experiences indoors during the cold winter months when needed.”

The studio is open by appointment for sessions and consultations. “I am a full-service photography studio taking clients from consultation and session to their finished product of albums and wall art,” Lincoln said. “I have a client closet with beautiful dresses curated with my clients in mind, from skirts and dresses for my seniors to roomier dresses for expecting moms.”

For more information, call 608-343-3440 or visit Lemonade’s Facebook page.

Diana Nickelotti opened Oma’s Apron Strings, LLC, on Wednesday at 122 S. Main St. in downtown Stoddard.

The new business offers custom sewing, alterations and sewing lessons. “I’ll also repurpose clothes,” Nickelotti said.

She learned to sew when she was around 13 years old and has been providing clothing alterations for family and friends for more than 30 years. “My mom was lovingly called ‘Oma’ by her grandkids and great-grandkids,” Nickelotti said, and she has begun making aprons from linen and cotton table cloths that belonged to her mother, who passed away in 2021. Thus the business name Oma’s Apron Strings.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Appointments are welcome, Nickelotti said.

For more information, call 608-386-8114 or visit the sewing shop’s Facebook page.

