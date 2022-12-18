Steve Cahalan: Crumbl Cookies, Wild Birds and Bjorn Naturals highlight area business news

Plans for a Crumbl Cookies store in Onalaska, the upcoming closing of Wild Birds Unlimited in Onalaska and the recent opening of Bjorn Naturals in Galesville top this week’s local business news.

Franchisees Rory and Connie Young and Karen French plan to open a Crumbl Cookies gourmet cookie store next year between Shopko Optical and Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant in Onalaska.

Connie told me they signed a lease last week for the last remaining space in the four-unit building at 9417 Hwy. 16. The cookie store will be on the building’s south end. A Noodles & Co. restaurant is on the north end.

It will be the third Crumbl Cookies store for the Youngs, who live in Menomonie, Wis., and French, who lives in both Florida and Alaska. They expect to open their first store, in Hudson, Wis., in early March, and to open their Eau Claire, Wis., store in April. The Onalaska store will be the third to open, sometime in 2023, Connie said.

“We love the town,” Connie said of the greater La Crosse area. “The people there are amazing and we have friends and family there.”

Crumbl Cookies was established in Logan, Utah, in 2017 and today is headquartered in Lindon, Utah. The fast-growing chain has more than 600 stores around the nation and says it is known for its weekly rotating menu, pink boxes for its cookies and passionate social media following. For more information, visit https://crumblcookies.com.

This is the first Christmas season for Tara Jergenson’s Bjorn Naturals LLC store at 16935 N. Main St. in downtown Galesville.

Jergenson opened her store in August in part of a building that houses a State Farm Insurance agency. It’s across the street from the Express Mart convenience store/gas station.

“It’s been great,” Jergenson said, when I asked how business has been since the store opened. “The people I have met and made relationships with have been just amazing. They’ve been so kind and welcoming.”

Jergenson’s store sells a variety of all-natural, eco-friendly products, ranging from elderberry syrup to sea moss gel, tinctures, CBD products, salves, other bath and body products, cleaning products, pillow cases, floor mats, socks, knee bands, arm bands, jewelry and home decor. Many of the products are made by area people, including Jergenson.

“I believe in helping people get back to the natural ways of staying healthy,” she said. “I try to stay very organic with all-natural products, with no chemicals, no preservatives.”

Jergenson sold some of her products online for about two years before opening her store.

She said she may hold a grand opening celebration this spring. For hours and more information about the business, call 608-317-3292 or visit http://bjornnaturals.com or the store’s Facebook page.

Dec. 30 is expected to be the last day for the Wild Birds Unlimited store in the Crosseroads Center shopping center at 9348 State Hwy. 16 in Onalaska, although it could close before that, depending on how quickly its inventory sells.

Gaylord Perry and his wife, Karen, bought the local Wild Birds Unlimited store in 2001 and moved it in 2009 from the Crossing Meadows shopping center in Onalaska to Shelby Mall on the South Side of La Crosse.

They moved their franchised store to its current location in 2016.

Gaylord retired from the business several years ago, Karen told me last week. “It’s time now for me to retire,” she said. Karen said she has tried to sell the business for a number of years.

The store sells backyard bird feeding and nature products.

For more information, call the store at 608-781-5088 or visit https://onalaska.wbu.com.

Steve Cahalan can be reached at stevecahalan.reporter@gmail.com.

Places of the past: 30 La Crosse area restaurants you'll never eat at again (part two) Edwardo's Embers Restaurant Cheddar 'n Ale Mai-Tai Supper Club Winchell's Donut House Taco Bell 1976: New Villa Mr. D's Donuts 1975: Bodega Lunch Club McDonald's Taco John's Taco Village Ponderosa Steak House Shakey's Pizza Fireside Restaurant 1972: Hoffman House Restaurant 1972: Louie Bantle's Restaurant Royale Pie Shop Chicago Beef & Etc. 1971: Kewpee Lunch Bridgeman's Ice Cream 1965: Dog House Restaurant Swiss Chateau Henry's Drive-In 1954: Triangle Cafe 1952: Harmony Cafe South Avenue Cafeteria The Penguin Drive-In TGI Fridays Fat Porcupine Burger Fusion