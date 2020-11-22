Steve Cahalan: Downtown Art Market opens in La Crosse

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Danny and Noel Koeller have started Driftless Evergreen Co. & Christmas Trees, which will open its Christmas tree retail sales lot on Friday next to the Christmas Cottage at The Village Shops at Down a Country Road at 12651 Hwy. 33 near Cashton.

During its first weekend, the tree lot’s hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. After that, the tree lot’s hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays through the Christmas season. “Customers can still tag a tree during the week,” Danny said, and pick it up during the tree lot’s business hours or call him to arrange for delivery within 25 miles of Cashton. Curbside pick-up is available at the tree lot.

Danny also is taking orders for trees by telephone and on the Driftless website.

The Koellers are selling pre-cut trees from northern Wisconsin this holiday season. They planted their first 300 trees last spring at the Christmas tree farm they’ve started on part of the farm they live on near Ontario. Danny said he hopes to begin harvesting Christmas trees on the farm in 2025. “We’ll have a mix” of cut-your-own trees and pre-cut trees at the farm once the trees are large enough to harvest, he said.