Steve Cahalan: Downtown La Crosse gets two new dining options

Wilbur began looking for a new location after word surfaced last October that Kwik Trip hopes to break ground in 2021 for a new convenience store at the site of the former Redwood Motel at 3305 Mormon Coulee Road and the adjacent Ward Avenue building.

Construction still is expected to start in 2021, Kwik Trip Real Estate Manager Dax Connely said last week. The new Kwik Trip will have a car wash and a side diesel canopy, he added. “This store will be the largest store footprint we currently have locally,” Connely said. “It will be roughly 1,700 square feet larger than the new Holmen and West Salem stores.”

May 23 was the last day that Fathead Steve’s Bar & Grill was open at 1920 Ward Ave. The business is moving to the former Backwaters Grill and The Dam Bar location at 324 Jay St. in downtown La Crosse.

Fathead Steve’s owners Steve Vogt, Paul Gauquie and John “Willi” Waters opened their bar and grill in July 2019. They also have a Fathead Steve’s food truck, which began operating in July 2018.