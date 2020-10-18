Steve Cahalan: Downtown La Crosse Holiday Inn to open its own restaurant

After last weekend’s closing of the Burger Fusion Co. restaurant in leased space in the Holiday Inn & Suites at 200 Pearl St. in downtown La Crosse, the hotel plans to operate its own restaurant there.
Jayme Horstman, the hotel’s general manager, told me last week that he hopes the new restaurant will be open by January.
“We’re still debating what the name will be,” Horstman said. “What we’re envisioning is like a sports bar and grill, with things like appetizers, burgers, pizzas, pastas, steaks and wraps.” The restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, he said.
Hotel officials are thinking about doing some remodeling, such as changes to the bar area, and perhaps adding some booths.
Last Sunday was the final day for the Burger Fusion Co. restaurant that opened in the hotel in 2016. Phillip and Julie Wanke, who bought Burger Fusion in July 2019 from its founders, decided to close it because of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. But they plan to continue operating their Burger Fusion food truck.
More than a century after a relative founded Arenz Shoe Co. in La Crosse, Mike and Cindy Arenz say Saturday will be the last day for their Arenz Shoes and Formal Wear store — the last of the Arenz shoe stores — at 113 S. Water St. in downtown Sparta.
But the storefront won’t be vacant for long. Tim Krauss plans to move his Gamers Sanctum store from 138 N. Water St. to the Arenz location, where he plans to open Jan. 1. Krauss said last week that he has about 980 square feet at his current location, and will have about 7,000 square feet in the new one.
With much more space, Krauss said, “We intend to be a premium location for everything tabletop gaming. We want to be a destination store for the Midwest, something big enough to draw people from places like Eau Claire, Minneapolis and Madison.”
Krauss opened Gamers Sanctum in December 2018. The focus of the store’s merchandise is card, board and role-playing games. Gamers Sanctum has a game room that is open to the public and has demonstration games that people can use.
Mike Arenz announced in late July that his store would start a going-out-of-business sale Aug. 21 and close by Nov. 1. His wife will continue to work as a dental hygienist, and Mike will retire. They have owned the Sparta store since 1996, when his parents, Gene and Dorothy Arenz, retired.
Joseph Arenz opened the original Arenz Shoe Co. store in 1902 at 107 N. Fourth St. in downtown La Crosse. It later moved to 323-327 Pearl St. in La Crosse.
“He was my grandfather’s uncle,” Mike said of Joseph Arenz. At its peak in the early 1970s, Arenz Shoe Co. had about eight stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa, including the Sparta store. The individual stores were sold to individual members of the Arenz family in 1975, five years after the death of Joseph Arenz’s son Albert. That is when Gene and Dorothy Arenz bought the Sparta store.
For more information on Arenz Shoes and Formal Wear, visit its Facebook page. For more information on Gamers Sanctum, visit its Facebook page.
Support Local Journalism
The Shopko Optical eyecare chain opened a La Crosse location Monday in the former B.A. Burrito Co. restaurant space at 1607 S. Losey Blvd. in the Village Shopping Center.
In this area, Shopko Optical also has an eyecare center that it opened in December at 9417 Hwy. 16 in Onalaska.
Hours at the new La Crosse location are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday.
Five to six jobs were created with the opening of the La Crosse location, company officials said. “We selected this location based on its convenience for patients seeking eye care,” said Russ Steinhorst, Shopko Optical CEO. “We are pleased to join the La Crosse community and deliver the patient-centered care we are known for.”
Shopko Optical said its Project Eyecare program will work with the local Lions Club to identify deserving children in the area to receive a free comprehensive eye exam and pair of glasses. Anyone looking to participate can contact their local Lions Club.
For more information, call the new center at 608-459-1920 or visit www.shopko.com/eye-care/wi/la-crosse/store-228 or Shopko Optical’s Facebook page.
The Westby-based Vernon Communications Cooperative permanently closed its Viroqua Technology Center office at 214 N. Main St. in Viroqua on Oct. 9.
“This decision was not made lightly, but with the best interest of our employees and health of the cooperative in mind,” the co-op said in announcing the closure of its Viroqua office. “The trend in our industry to move business online and over the phone has been accelerated due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To ensure better communication, coverage and consistent training, all staff will move to our Westby location.”
The co-op owns the Viroqua building and has put it up for sale, said Emily Rozeske, the co-op’s member relations manager.
The Viroqua center opened in July 2016 as a centrally located office that also offered computer sales and repair. The co-op provides Internet, telephone, television, security and automation services. For more information, visit www.vernoncom.coop or the co-op’s Facebook page.
The Snap Fitness center in Suite 3 at 136 S. Walnut St. in downtown La Crescent will close its doors as of noon Oct. 31 because of the severe impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the business over the last seven months, center owners Dan and Robin Kohls announced on its Facebook page Oct. 9. The La Crescent fitness center opened in January 2009.
The owners said they will continue to operate their Snap Fitness center in the Village Shopping Center in La Crosse, and encouraged members at the La Crescent location to move their membership to that facility. They also said that the equipment in the La Crescent facility will be sold via an online auction.
For more information, call the La Crescent center at 507-895-6700 or visit its Facebook page.
Steve Cahalan can be reached at stevecahalan.reporter@gmail.com or 608-791-8470.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.