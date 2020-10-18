Steve Cahalan: Downtown La Crosse Holiday Inn to open its own restaurant

But the storefront won’t be vacant for long. Tim Krauss plans to move his Gamers Sanctum store from 138 N. Water St. to the Arenz location, where he plans to open Jan. 1. Krauss said last week that he has about 980 square feet at his current location, and will have about 7,000 square feet in the new one.

With much more space, Krauss said, “We intend to be a premium location for everything tabletop gaming. We want to be a destination store for the Midwest, something big enough to draw people from places like Eau Claire, Minneapolis and Madison.”

Krauss opened Gamers Sanctum in December 2018. The focus of the store’s merchandise is card, board and role-playing games. Gamers Sanctum has a game room that is open to the public and has demonstration games that people can use.

Mike Arenz announced in late July that his store would start a going-out-of-business sale Aug. 21 and close by Nov. 1. His wife will continue to work as a dental hygienist, and Mike will retire. They have owned the Sparta store since 1996, when his parents, Gene and Dorothy Arenz, retired.

Joseph Arenz opened the original Arenz Shoe Co. store in 1902 at 107 N. Fourth St. in downtown La Crosse. It later moved to 323-327 Pearl St. in La Crosse.