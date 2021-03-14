Steve Cahalan: El Charro planned for downtown La Crosse

A grand opening celebration will be held May 27 at the new location, said Scott Kopp, president and CEO of Bluff View Bank, which is headquartered in Galesville. The new branch office was built by DBS Group and is just east of the previous one, which has been put up for sale.

The new branch office features the latest banking technologies, Kopp said. “We’re really proud to continue as a business in the growing Holmen community,” he said.

Lobby hours at the new Holmen facility are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and drive-up hours are 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. The Holmen branch office also has a 24-hour drive-up ATM.

For more information, call the branch office at 608-526-6483 or visit www.bluffviewbank.com or the bank’s Facebook page.

Owners Tom and Amy Brieske have moved The Prescription Center custom compounding pharmacy from 1907 West Ave. S. in La Crosse to 880 N. Mill St. in West Salem, the same building that houses their West Salem HealthMart Pharmacy and their Community Health Pharmacy.