Steve Cahalan: Extreme Selfies opens downtown

Would you like to safely take an “extreme selfie” of yourself in an apparently extreme environment?

That’s the idea behind Extreme Selfies, which Ricky and Ashley Shawley opened Saturday in the former Gallery La Crosse Artists Cooperative building at 320 Main St. in downtown La Crosse.

“There are a bunch of different rooms,” Ricky said last week. “Most of them are extreme and fun environments.” For example, one room has a backdrop and a pit filled with clear plastic balls, so you can create the illusion of being in the ocean with jellyfish.

People can bring their own cameras or smartphones (ring lights are available), or have their photos taken by Ashley Shawley Photography, which has moved from Holmen to the former Gallery La Crosse building.

Extreme Selfies’ hours are 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. The business also is available for private rentals, such as for birthday parties.

For more information, call 608-519-3201 or visit Extreme Selfies’ Facebook page. The new business soon will have a website.